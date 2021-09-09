Mike Musgnug Joins Discovery Life Sciences Global Executive Leadership Team As Chief Revenue Officer

09 settembre 2021 a

SEASONED LIFE SCIENCE EXECUTIVE WILL DRIVE DISCOVERY'S EXISTING AND NEW REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES IN NEWLY CREATED LEADERSHIP ROLE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, announced today that Mike Musgnug has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to Chief Executive Officer Glenn Bilawsky. In this new role, Musgnug will lead the strategic and tactical planning to accelerate Discovery's top-line growth by increasing the market uptake of its products and services, while identifying and developing new geographic, product, and service lines. He also will lead the design and implementation of the company's sales, marketing and advertising strategies, organizational structures, and resource plans. Additionally, he will advise on the company's global acquisition, distribution, and corporate development strategy.

"Mike joins Discovery with more than two decades of executive leadership and management experience in the diagnostics and life sciences space and has an exceptional track record in cultivating market-leading assets and competitive advantages through both organic and acquisition-based growth strategies," said Bilawsky. "He will play a pivotal role going forward as Discovery continues to accelerate and capture increasing global market share in each one of its targeted segments. We are so very fortunate to have Mike choose Discovery as the next step forward in his highly successful career. We have every confidence that he will rapidly enhance our position as the preeminent global biospecimen and biomarker services provider."

Prior to joining Discovery, Musgnug served as Vice President and General Manager of the Biotechnology Business Unit at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a Danaher company. In this role, he was responsible for strategy, marketing, operations, and supply chains for four product lines totaling in excess of $1 billion. Previously, he held international segment and global roles of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing leadership at Cepheid and Alere. He also served on the board of TechLab, a diagnostics company that was acquired by Pharos Capital. Musgnug holds a bachelor's degree in biology and master's degrees in biological sciences/biotechnology and business administration.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Discovery Life Sciences as Chief Revenue Officer," said Musgnug. "Discovery is the respected leader in biospecimen and biomarker services. The next aggressive phase of growth that is already underway will meaningfully accelerate the development of diagnostic tests and research breakthroughs to bring life-saving therapies to patients around the globe."

About Discovery Life Sciences and HudsonAlpha Discovery

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions. We are a leading provider of highly characterized human cellular starting materials and expert multi-omic analytical services to advance cell and gene therapy research, development, and manufacturing programs.

HudsonAlpha Discovery® is Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics division, a globally recognized service laboratory that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research.

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages and consults with customers to more rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

