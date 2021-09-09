Handheld announces new version of the NAUTIZ X6 ultra-rugged Android phablet

09 settembre 2021 a

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today launched a new version of the popular NAUTIZ X6 ultra-rugged phablet, a handheld computer that combines the big-screen functionality of a tablet with the go-anywhere performance of a rugged phone.

With this platform upgrade, the new version of the Nautiz X6 ultra-rugged phablet runs Android 11 and is Android Enterprise Recommended (AER). One of Handheld's most successful products since its launch in 2019, the Nautiz X6 is ideal for industrial and field applications with the reliability to perform most challenging outdoor and industrial environments.

The Nautiz X6 rugged phablet offers:

"Since its introduction, the Nautiz X6 has been one of our fastest-selling devices. With its combination of military-level ruggedness, slim design, and reliable performance, the Nautiz X6 has been exactly the rugged handheld our customers needed," says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. "The platform upgrade and Android 11 plus the quality assurance that the Enterprise Recommended certification brings is likely to add to the product's success."

Availability

The new version of the Nautiz X6 can be ordered now with shipments expected to start in mid-September.

About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at www.handheldgroup.com.

