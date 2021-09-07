Compliance Solutions Strategies Named to AIFinTech 100

07 settembre 2021 a

CSS awarded for its digital transformation technology and data analytics solutions which enable clients to move from tactical to strategic compliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a leading RegTech platform providing technology-driven solutions which assist financial services firms in meeting their regulatory compliance requirements, today announced its inclusion in the AIFinTech100. Compiled by FinTech Global with winners selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts, the annual list recognizes firms for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the financial services value chain.

The use of AI and data analytics has grown tremendously as financial institutions move towards digital transformation to optimize data, technology and operations, mitigate risk and automate manually intensive processes.

With its selection to the AIFinTech100, CSS spotlights how continuous innovation is core to its product development process. The company continues to expand and deliver market-leading automation and data technology solutions to enhance its innovative end-to-end platform, including:

"We're excited to be included among the world's most innovative FinTech companies," said Doug Morgan, CEO of CSS. "CSS is committed to partnering with institutional asset managers, hedge funds, private equity firms and insurance companies to help build a resilient data management infrastructure and provide the agility and efficiencies to accelerate their digital transformation strategies."

About CSS:

CSS is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 600 software clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Luxembourg and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com.

