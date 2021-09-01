Mobileum Named Sample Vendor in 2021 Gartner ® Hype Cycle™ reports titled, "Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2021" and "Hype Cycle for the Future of CSP Network Infrastructure"

01 settembre 2021 a

5G Network Security mentioned as a Key Technology as report states, "Securing 5G networks is a priority for CSPs and enterprises as the rise of private deployments, vertical applications, cloud architecture and massive IoT connections in 5G creates new vulnerabilities and challenges, such as potential DDoS attack vectors and entry points. "

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Sample Vendor in the 2021 Gartner reports titled, "Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2021" [1] and "Hype Cycle for the Future of CSP Network Infrastructure, 2021"[2]. Mobileum is named in the 5G network security category.

According to Gartner, "securing 5G networks is a priority for CSPs and enterprises as the rise of private deployments, vertical applications, cloud architecture and massive IoT connections in 5G creates new vulnerabilities and challenges, such as potential DDoS attack vectors and entry points".What's more, "security and risk management leaders managing technology, information and resilience risk consider privacy a top priority". Gartner estimates that, " By year-end 2023, 75% of the world's population will have its personal data covered under modern privacy regulations, up from 25% today".[1]

"For CSPs to monetize more demanding 5G use cases, such as smart cities, they will need to guarantee security levels. This will require true end-to-end 5G network security spanning the core network, network slices, edge, and through to enhanced subscriber identity protection. We consider that being named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor for 5G network security category reinforces Mobileum market leadership position in telecom security and risk management space," stated Avnish Chauhan, CTO at Mobileum.

Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform is a leading telecom-focused analytics technology that supports roaming, network services, security, risk management, and testing. Mobileum's network security product portfolio provides CSPs with end-to-end security and protection for 5G networks, services, and subscribers. Mobileum's solutions enable secure interconnect between 5G networks, while ensuring backward compatibility across 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G MNO networks. The Active Intelligence platform ensures 5G network security with cross-protocol powered signaling firewalls, including SS7, GTP, Diameter, and SIP firewalls. Backed by Mobileum's advanced analytics, penetration testing, SMS Spam Protect, and traffic anomaly detection, CSPs can detect threats before they happen, enabling them to deliver secure IoT connections, meet the higher security requirements for network slicing, and deliver 5G security demands needed for guaranteed QoS and QoE.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, and UK.

More in www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

