6 Interesting Places in the Philippines Worth Seeing After Pandemic

31 agosto 2021 a

a

a

Travel Safety Protocols Implemented in Local Destinations in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation to ensure safe travels for future visitors of the country, under the direction of the Philippine Secretary of Tourism, Berna Romulo-Puyat, the Department of Tourism (DOT) has actively implemented new public health and safety guidelines and protocols for the future influx of tourists.

These safety guidelines and protocols include:

The Philippines is known by travelers worldwide as one of the top tropical destinations in the world with its beautiful beaches and natural wonders. Listed by Forbes as one of seven countries with the potential to become major travel destinations once COVID-19 is contained, all over the country, the Philippines offers unique experiences for all kinds of tourists looking for a relaxed and laid-back getaway from the hustle and bustle of their everyday lives.

From sandy shores to dreamy mountainscapes to awe-inspiring cities steeped in cultural heritage, here are some of the places worth seeing the next time travelers are in the Philippines:

Boracay

A visit to the Philippines would not be complete without a trip to the beach. The island of Boracay, of course, is one of the most famous and most awarded in the world, and a definite must-see when in the country. Powder-fine white sand, sparkling blue waters, and the warm and welcoming sun are waiting for you when you set foot in this island paradise.

After intensive rehabilitation projects in the island which began in 2018 and continued throughout 2020, a good number of hotels, restaurants, and other tourism establishments are now ready to serve guests looking to enjoy the slow and breezy island life. The travels here will also go a long way in helping sustain the local communities on the island, which heavily relies on the homegrown tourism industry.

On top of its activities and amenities, Boracay has also been awarded the SafeTravels Stamp by the The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) in recognition of its adoption of "health and hygiene global standardized protocols" that will ensure safe travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. SafeTravels is the stamp of approval given by the international organization to certify compliance with its global health standards to allow for safe travels.

Bacolod

For folks looking to experience a taste of "the sweet life", come to Bacolod, the capital city of the province of Negros Occidental – fondly referred to as the sugar capital of The Philippines.

In Bacolod, cosmopolitan tastes come together with rustic living, perfect for those looking to enjoy a slow and relaxed pace. Stay in at Casa Gamboa, enjoy taking pictures of The Ruins, and take in visual art exhibits at the BacolodArt District, before settling down to enjoy some classic Visayan cooking from Emma Lacson's House, Ann Co Cakes, and El IdealBakery.

Negros Occidental is known as the Philippines' organic farm capital, with its various haciendas serving as sustainable agri-tourism destinations, such as FreshStart Organic Farm, the Peñalosa Farms, and the Rapha Valley Place of Wellness, among others.

Baguio and Benguet

Popularly referred to as the "The City of Pines", Baguio is a chartered city, accessible by a 4 to 6-hour drive from Manila. Known for its pine trees and cool weather, Baguio has always been a welcome respite for Filipinos looking for a break from the heat.

The Mirador Jesuit Villa in Baguio City offers an enriching eco, historical and spiritual journey with attractions like the Mirador retreat house, bamboo groove, weather station, labyrinth, torii gate, and outdoor café overlooking the city with breathtaking sunset. Also, one of Baguio's most popular go-to spots is the Bencab Museum, which oozes with creative inspiration from some of the masterpieces of National Artist for Visual Arts Ben Cabrera.

Meanwhile, the Winaca Eco Cutural Village in the province of Benguet is also a reputed sustainable tourism destination that gives tourists a visual 101 on the history and culture of the indigenous Igorot tribe while supporting their livelihood.

Also new in surrounding Benguet are eco- and agri-tourism destinations like Armando's Lemon Farm and Polig Berry Farm. With activities like lemon and strawberry picking activities, guests can reconnect with nature by enjoying its fruitful bounty first-hand. These eco-tourism destinations help preserve the environmental and agricultural wonders of the beautiful mountain city.

Baguio is also a recipient of the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp, guaranteeing safety and minimal risk to travelers visiting the city once tourism reopens.

Batangas

Lastly, famous for its lush marine life, the diving spots of Anilao in Mabini, Batangas are a hit with tourists who need a breather from their usual stay-at-home set-up. As the ideal diving season happens from November to May, there is a big window for adventure seekers from all over the world to dive into an unforgettable under-the-sea adventure.

The dive sites in Anilao are also well-documented marine conservation areas, with numerous efforts being done to protect the reefs and ecosystem, as well as to shore up the livelihood of the local communities.

By the time the world opens up again, new and previously celebrated attractions across the nation will be ready for people across the globe to come and experience just what makes the Philippines a fun and memorable travel destination.

For the latest updates and travel advisories about the Philippines, please visit http://www.philippines.travel/safetrip or download the Travel Philippines app at the Google Play and Apple Store.

For more photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QPmaCZkppjQvAT8-ZRepYJAIXjczLrwJ

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605226/Puka_Beach_in_Boracay_Photo_by_Erwin_Lim.jpg