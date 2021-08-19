Hisense Achieved a New Milestone in the TV Technical Field by Winning EISA Award

19 agosto 2021 a

- QINGDAO, China, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense's top-of-the-range TV 65U8GQ was awarded by EISA as the best EISA FAMILY product in the category Display Video per Home Theatre, which was greatly appreciated for its technical characteristics, versatility, and high value for money. In addition, this TV model has been defined as excellent for both cinema and video game lovers, thus establishing itself as a perfect solution for both needs.

EISA represents expert media across the full sphere of consumer electronics. It is the only association with 61 specialized magazines in 29 global countries and has celebrated the best products for over 40 years; its awards indicate development trends within the industry. This award recognizes Hisense's commitment to technology, quality, design, and performance.

Hisense ULED TV with Impressive Quality

Hisense 65U8GQ is a 65-inch ULED TV with a full-array local dimming of its Quantum Dot panel; it also comes with an impressive easy-to-use VIDAA U5 smart OS that implements Alexa and Google Assistant voice control function to enhance the TV experience.

"Cinema enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the cinematic rendition of 4K HDR content in both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the TV is really impressive, offered at an attractive price.", said the EISA Jury.

Dedication to Technology Innovation Achieves Recognition and Sales Increase

Hisense's constant commitment to technology and product development had been praised and recognized by successively winning awards and recognition from world-class evaluation organizations.

In 2021, Hisense TV received Germany's most influential and prestigious evaluation organization Weka Media Video's historical high-ranking score of 88, and a high score of 94 especially in image quality performance.

From January to July 2021, the global sales revenue of ULED TV U7 and U8 increased by 86% YoY, and the sales volume increased by 57% YoY. As a result, in the first half of 2021, Hisense Group's TV sales volume (Hisense and Toshiba) was ranked the No.1 in Japan, and Hisense TV has ranked the No.2 in Australia in terms of sales volume.

From ULED TVs to Laser TVs and other products, Hisense is committed to technological innovation and customer focus, insists on using sophisticated technology to produce high-quality products worldwide. Henceforth, Hisense aims to further strengthen the brand's reputation and competitiveness by focusing on technological innovation and product development.

