Urban Sun goes on a world tour

Presenting an innovative design to sanitize public spaces of coronavirus

ROTTERDAM, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Sun by designer Daan Roosegaarde and his team is the world's first artificial sun which sanitizes public spaces of the coronavirus using a safe far-UVC 222 nanometers light. After the successful launch in Rotterdam, Urban Sun will go on a world tour to Aarhus Festival in Denmark, Museum of Design Atlanta in the USA, the Netherlands Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 Dubai , and other locations soon to be announced. Urban Sun is an innovative design installation which creates better and safer spaces to breathe freer.

In a time where we have to learn to live with COVID-19, Urban Sun will travel internationally to speed up applications of this special far-UVC light as an innovative solution to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Urban Sun will be presented at the Aarhus Festival, Northern Europe's largest cultural event in Denmark from August 27 – September 5. The Museum of Design Atlanta in the USA will display Urban Sun at the exhibition 'Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience' at the end of August. The Urban Sunmovie will be shown at the Netherlands Pavilion of the prestigious World Expo 2020 Dubai, representing excellence in innovation and design. Studio Roosegaarde also opened a new pop-up studio in Dubai to strengthen its relationships in new art and science projects. Lowlands Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in the Netherlands, planned to present Urban Sun as well.

"We are proud to present the footage of the innovative designs GROW and Urban Sun by Roosegaarde at the Netherlands Pavilion during the World Expo 2020 Dubai. Art boosts innovation." - Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE

Although traditional 254nm UV light is harmful, the specific light wavelength of 222nm is considered safe for both people and animals. It can reduce the coronavirus up to 99.9% and this has been validated by multiple scientists. Urban Sun acts as an additional layer of protection next to current government regulations. In this world tour, Studio Roosegaarde presents Urban Sun to engage new collaborations.

