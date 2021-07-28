End-to-end Smart Home Development Platform RINGA Launched to Accelerate the Home Automation Market across Europe

28 luglio 2021 a

LONDON and HONG KONG, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With sustained growth anticipated in the smart home market, global telecom operators, service providers, device makers and retail brands can now use RINGA, developed by China Mobile International (CMI), to rapidly build integrated home automation solutions for markets across Europe.

RINGA is a smart home development platform that makes it possible to connect a variety of smart home Internet of Things (IoT) devices to a single application.

The RINGA solution includes a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, a suite of mobile access applications and multiple IoT communications modules, along with smart devices and voice-enabled solutions.

Interest in smart products has boomed since early 2020, when the pandemic shifted people's focus to their home environment. Sales of smart domestic appliances and health devices increased 41% across key European markets, according to research by the German Society for Consumer Research (GfK)[1]. International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that Europe's smart home market will reach almost 210 million units in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 15% from 2020 to 2025[2].

"As intelligent digitalization continues to transform industries worldwide, CMI has recognized the demand for integrated smart home solutions that are quick to market, scalable and globally deployable. RINGA is the result," Dr. LIN Erwei, Director and Executive Vice President of CMI, said. "We expect to see the installed base of smart home solutions increase rapidly across Europe as consumers increasingly embrace a digital lifestyle and a future where we can connect everywhere."

RINGA will help meet this growing demand with end-to-end smart home solutions that empower operators and service providers and connect smart home brands, OEM manufacturers and retailers to elevate the smart home experience for consumers.

One-stop smart home solution platform

RINGA runs on an open IoT platform developed by China Mobile, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) cloud solution that allows the smart home ecosystem to come together to provide consumers with one-stop access to intelligent IoT hardware and standardized end-to-end applications with unified connectivity.

A range of access capabilities, such as object models, firmware and unified access standards, are available on the RINGA SaaS platform. It also has rich cloud capabilities, including equipment and device development, simulation debugging, scene linkage, message queues and remote over-the-air (OTA) technology upgrades. For quick and easy application development, RINGA further supports app control and open API, plus third-party voice platform docking with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other popular voice assistants.

A key feature of RINGA is the intelligent service platform which offers for online product development and operations management. Developers can create devices and manage products, operations, big data and more via a single web portal. Leveraging this service platform helps developers fast track product development and solve potential maintenance problems and operational challenges.

RINGA supports key wireless connectivity technologies, including LTE Cat 1 and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), the KNX-RF system, WiFi, Bluetooth and more.

Wide range of smart NB-IoT devices

Under the RINGA brand, CMI also offers a range of smart devices that combine artificial intelligence and IoT technologies. As one of the leading companies in NB-IoT product development, CMI can provide a wide range of smart single-product solutions that leverage standalone NB-IoT network access. This avoids reliance on home WiFi to enhance security and reliability.

The RINGA product portfolio currently includes smart lighting, air purifiers, heating/cooling fans, smoke detectors, security systems, door and window sensors and health devices, as well as smart sockets and switches that can be used to control other lights and appliances.

For more information about RINGA, please visit https://ringa.cmi.chinamobile.com/hewu/website/

About China Mobile International Limited

China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, mainly responsible for the operation of China Mobile's international business. In order to provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010. CMI currently has 70+ terrestrial and submarine cable resources worldwide, with a total international transmission bandwidth of over 98T, and a total of 180 overseas POPs, 4 overseas self-owned data centers and more than 8000 racks. With Hong Kong, China as its launchpad, CMI has significantly accelerated global IDC development, creating a strong network for data centre cloudification.

Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI is a trusted partner that provides comprehensive international telecom services and solutions to international enterprises, carriers and mobile users. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, CMI has expanded its footprint in 37 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1583013/RINGA_Logo.jpg