Krypt Hires Kai Seela to Lead SAP Global Trade Practice

WALLDORF, Germany, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krypt is proud to welcome Kai Seela to the team as Vice President of Global Trade. As an international leader in SAP GTS, Kai will head the Global Trade Practice at Krypt.

"We are thrilled to have Kai Seela joining us after partnering with him at SAP for many years. His vast experience and expertise in global trade and logistics combined with his thought leadership will no doubt propel Krypt to become the partner of choice for our customers as they transition through their digital supply chain and trade journeys." -Jigish Shah, CEO Krypt

Kai comes to Krypt with over 25 years of IT experience working in consulting, project management, business development and solution management positions with a particular focus on foreign trade and economics. He has worked with clients around the world including North and Latin America, EMEA, MENA and Asia-Pacific. His experience includes management of multinational implementation projects, business development for new regions and markets as well as driving development and localization of standardized software solutions to meet industry-specific and regulatory requirements. Kai was a functional executive of one of the biggest SAP User Groups and is a valued speaker at various events globally. He holds a BBA in foreign trade and economics.

"Although the world has been trading internationally for many centuries, international trade seldom played a major role inside organizations, not to mention C-level agendas. Trade wars, Brexit, supply chain disruptions during the pandemic have brought it back into everyones' mind.

After more than a decade working with Krypt as a valued, trusted and favoured partner, I'm now very excited to join the Krypt team and to work for an agile, highly motivated and inspiring team, providing excellent services and delivering value to customers on a daily basis not only in international trade, but also along the supply chain. Together we will pave the way for next generation international trade."-Kai Seela, VP, Global Trade

Krypt has been an SAP partner for Global Trade & Supply Chain since 2008 and has offices located in the United States, Canada, Germany, India, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Krypt has helped hundreds of customers globally leverage their SAP investments to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and gain a competitive edge.

To learn more about Krypt solutions

