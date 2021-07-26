Hivestack Announces Global Partnership with The Trade Desk

26 luglio 2021 a

The partnership will enable The Trade Desk advertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on a global scale via Solimar through the Hivestack SSP

MONTREAL, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivestack, the global ad tech leader in programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising, has today announced a strategic global partnership with The Trade Desk, a global technology company that empowers buyers of digital advertising. The partnership will see The Trade Desk (via their platform Solimar) and Hivestack combine their world-leading technologies to launch multiple programmatic DOOH, and other cross channel media campaigns, on a global scale.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to count The Trade Desk as a partner on our collective journey to shape the evolution of digital advertising", said Andreas Soupliotis, CEO, Hivestack. "We both share a goal of driving real world business outcomes, while also upholding the highest standards regarding consumer privacy, which makes this an ideal match."

The partnership is set to launch in key global markets that are well-connected with strong digital supply inventory and have active demand clients. The first programmatic DOOH campaign between Hivestack and the Trade Desk has already kicked off in Canada.

"DOOH is an exciting, fast-growing channel that our clients in every region want to buy programmatically," said JoAnna Foyle, SVP of Inventory Partnerships. "This partnership with Hivestack is evidence of the global potential we see for the DOOH channel and allows advertisers to leverage data, measurement and precision in their out-of-home advertising campaigns."

As part of the continued global rollout of this partnership, the following markets will be next to take advantage of the unique programmatic inventory through the Hivestack SSP: Singapore and Hong Kong, USA, Japan, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand and China.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack's Demand-Side Platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns.

On the sell side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack's Supply Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack's Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first class-citizen throughout Hivestack's platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.

Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, New York, Mexico City, Shanghai, Sydney and Guadalajara.

For more information, please visit https://www.hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack

Media Contact: Patrick Wentling, Communications, The Trade Desk, [email protected]; Ginny Bourne, Marketing Director, EMEA, Hivestack, [email protected]