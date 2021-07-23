THC BioMed Announces Shipment to Yukon

23 luglio 2021 a

a

a

THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company" is pleased to announced that it has completed its first shipment to Yukon Cannabis. The shipment contains dried cannabis and cannabis cookies.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis.

Contact : President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: [email protected]