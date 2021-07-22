370 000 young entrepreneurs compete for European Awards on UN Worlds Skills Day

22 luglio 2021 a

LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swim.me and Scribo have been named winners of JA Europe's two annual student company competitions, after battling it out with Europe's best young entrepreneurs in Gen-E 2021, the largest entrepreneurship festival across Europe.

Organised by JA Europe and hosted this year by JA Lithuania, the Gen-E festival combines two annual awards.

Winners of the European Enterprise Challenge:

Winners of the Company of the Year Competition:

The Gen-E Festival also saw the announcement of a "JA Europe Teacher of the Year Award". Sedipeh Wägner, a teacher from Sweden, won the prize. Ms Wägner is an experienced JA teacher at the Introduction Program, dedicated to migrants and vulnerable students to prepare for the national programme.

Salvatore Nigro, CEO of JA Europe said: "Our intention is to help boost career ambitions and improve employability, entrepreneurial skills and attitudes. Young entrepreneurs have much to offer our society, and every year we see a new wave of enthusiasm towards solving societal problems through entrepreneurship. It's reflected in the winners again this year, that young entrepreneurs not only see business as a means to a financial end, but as a platform by which to improve society and help people around them."

Sponsors for this year include Citi Foundation, FedEx, ManpowerGroup, BNY Mellon. AmCham EU, Bloomberg as well as technology partner Avanade.