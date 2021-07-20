Team Bahrain Victorious Partners with iXensor to Deploy COVID-19 Antigen Testing for the Reopened Cycling Races

20 luglio 2021 a

a

a

PARIS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iXensor (6734.TWO), the pioneer of mobile health, announces today its sponsorship of the Team Bahrain Victorious. iXensor provides the fully digitalized COVID-19 rapid testing solution consisting of the PixoTest COVID-19 antigen test, digital health pass app and a cloud-based management web portal for the champion cycling team of the Tour de France 2021 to prevent transmissions of SARS-CoV-2.

Team Bahrain Victorious is pleased to partner with iXensor starting in mid-July, 2021. Team Doctor, Dr. Daniele Zaccaria, commented on the partnership: "Rapid tests have become vital in keeping our team bubble safe. This partnership will help the team keep the high preventive measures of Covid throughout the year. We all felt the impact of a Covid-hit season, and it is our responsibility together with iXensor to protect and prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections for the entire team while we return to the roads and compete in the upcoming international races."

The dynamic nature of cycling on open roads always brings the possibility of infection. The PixoTest, combining the use of PixoHealth Pass Admin Web Portal helps Team Bahrain Victorious' medical team test whenever the first signs of related symptoms appear among the riders or staff. The PixoTest COVID-19 Antigen Test is a smart antigen testing solution, which was recently launched in Europe as a new aid to managing the COVID-19 outbreak for reopening workplaces, manufacturers, schools, travels and hospitality industries.

Computer-powered accurate detection in 15 minutes:

With the PixoTest® POCT Analyzer reading test results objectively, it can minimize the risks of having misinterpreted cases compared to self-tests interpreted by human eyes.

Concurrent reporting to PixoHealth Pass App and Admin Web Portal:

The analyzer transmits consented test results simultaneously to PixoHealth Pass users and PixoHealth Pass Admin Web Portal via GDPR-compliant mechanism, which reduces administrative burden of routine and mass screening. It helps the team to keep track of a safe training and racing condition for the entire cycling season.

Superior accuracy meets the EU standard:

According to its clinical validation study, the PixoTest® showed 95% sensitivity and 98% specificity of nasopharyngeal specimens for the ranges of 0 to 7 days since symptom onset (DSO). Another study examined the clinical performance of testing anterior nasal specimens among symptomatic patients, which reported 93% sensitivity and 100% specificity.

About iXensor

iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, turns smartphones into lab-grade mobile medical diagnostics. In 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest® Blood Glucose Monitoring System as the world's first US FDA-approved smartphone camera-based blood test. Based on the PixoTech® platform, iXensor has ventured into at-home self-testing and clinical point-of-care diagnostics across infectious diseases, women's health, and cardiovascular diseases.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1576577/POC_X02_Team_Bahrain_Victorious.jpg