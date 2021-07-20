BitMEX Introduces Altcoin and DeFi Basket Indices & Derivatives Contracts, First to be Available 24/7 on Fully Verified Platform

20 luglio 2021 a

MAHE, Seychelles, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BitMEX, one of the world's leading crypto derivatives platforms, today announced the launch of the BitMEX ALTMEX Basket Index (.BALTMEX) and the BitMEX DEFIMEX Basket Index (.BDEFIMEX), which track the performance of the top ten cryptocurrencies in the Altcoin and DeFi markets, respectively.

BitMEX also introduced the ALTMEXUSD and DEFIMEXUSD Quanto Perpetual Swaps - innovative derivatives contracts invented by BitMEX that enable users, all of whom have completed comprehensive user verification, to gain exposure to the market's top cryptocurrencies.

The launch of the BitMEX Basket Indices represents a milestone for crypto investors who until now lacked the ability to hedge risk or trade crypto basket products on a 24/7 crypto derivatives platform with a fully verified user base and comprehensive Know-Your-Customer requirements.

"The establishment of these basket indices is an unmistakable sign of the continued evolution of crypto as an asset class," said Alex Höptner, CEO of 100x Group, the holding structure behind BitMEX. "The cryptocurrency market demands an advanced, secure, and highly liquid trading platform like ours on which to trade. The BitMEX ALTMEXUSD and DEFIMEXUSD derivatives products are the first in the industry to be available on a 24/7 crypto derivatives platform with a fully verified user base, which will appeal to traders in an environment where compliance and security are increasingly top-of-mind."

MORE INFORMATION

The cryptocurrencies represented in each basket are as follows:

The BitMEX ALTMEX Basket Index (.BALTMEX):

The BitMEX DEFIMEX Basket Index (.BDEFIMEX):

Trading started at 04:00 UTC on 20 July 2021. More details are available here: https://bit.ly/3B1G7PQ.

BitMEX has launched new products nonstop this summer, including the AAVEUSDT Perpetual Swap, MATICUSDT Perpetual Swap, VETUSDT Perpetual Swap, SOLUSDT Perpetual Swap, FILUSDT Perpetual Swap, and the introduction of the XBTEUR Perpetual Swap and Futures contracts. To stay up to date on the latest, visit our blog, follow us on Twitter, or join our Telegram channel.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the next-generation cryptocurrency trading platform, which supports leveraged trading via Perpetual and Futures Contracts. Our mission is to professionalise the trading of cryptocurrency derivatives. We offer a fast, safe, and liquid way to trade and hedge cryptocurrency risk. For more information, visit www.bitmex.com.

Media Contact

