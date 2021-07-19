Xinhua Silk Road: International New Materials Industry Conference kicks off in Bengbu in E. China's Anhui

19 luglio 2021 a

BEIJING, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International New Materials Industry Conference, sponsored by Anhui Provincial People's Government and the International Commission on Glass (ICG), kicked off on Friday in Bengbu, east China'sAnhui Province.

Themed on "New materials, New energy, New life", the conference attracted more than 1,700 delegates including academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, persons in charge of new material industry-related associations, executives from the leading enterprises in the field of new material and financial investment institutions.

In recent years, Anhui Province has accelerated the development of the new material industry, said Wang Qingxian, Governor of Anhui Province in his speech during the opening ceremony of the conference, adding that during the 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025, the development of the new material industry is expected to embrace profound changes, and the new material technology is accelerating towards intelligent development.

Huang Xiaowu, secretary of the CPC Bengbu Municipal Committee, gave a detailed introduction to Bengbu's new material industry from the aspects of industrial foundation, R&D platform, and innovative achievements, and pointed out that holding the International New Materials Industry Conference is an important opportunity for attracting both investments and talents. The conference will become an important platform to enhance the visibility and reputation of the city.

At the opening ceremony, new material industry projects of 14 cities in Anhui Province were signed.

It is learned that three industrial cooperation docking activities and one technology and financial element docking activity will be held after the opening ceremony, and an exhibition activity will be held during the conference, showing the cutting-edge technological achievements in the development of the new material industry.

Bengbu will give full play to the driving role of this high-standard international platform, accelerate the development of new material industry, and build a high-end communication platform, result release platform and industrial capital trading docking platform for the new material industry.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/322740.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1576262/image.jpg