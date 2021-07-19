Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells Fargo Bank, Mr. Dan Nash Joins VIMworld Advisory Board

19 luglio 2021 a

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Here at VIMworld, our focus is on delivering the best product and experience possible for the community. We know that the only way to achieve this is to engage the best people in the industry and have them join us in the driving seat. To that end, we are both proud and grateful to have been able to engage and impress high-profile individuals with the kinds of knowledge and connections to help propel VIMworld to its full potential.

Today, we are incredibly excited to welcome prestigious professional, high-finance investment banker and experienced Investor Dan Nash to VIMworld's advisory board.

Dan Nash - Business, Finance and Gaming Guru

Dan is highly educated in the fields of business and finance and brings this expertise to our advisory board. Nash earned his MBA from Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and graduated with an undergraduate Economics degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Bolstering his professional credentials yet further, Dan undertook a General Course degree with a focus on Mathematics at the London School of Economics.

Dan has a vast amount of experience in the world of corporate finance with over 20 years of investment banking and operational finance experience. Dan currently heads Investment Banking at Cohen & Company Capital Markets where he leads all aspects of Investment Banking including M&A advisory, private capital markets, and more. Cohen and its team members established a leading SPAC sponsor franchise and were recently recognized by SPACInsider as the "Best Serial SPAC Issuer" in 2020. Recently announced deals include eToro, Payoneer, and more.

In his previous role, Dan was the Global Head of Internet Investment Banking at Wells Fargo Securities, where he advised leading technology companies on IPOs, acquisitions, SPAC mergers, private placements, and debt financings. Dan helped grow Wells Fargo's technology investment banking business significantly and was lead banker during several notable transactions including Cipher's SPAC sale to Goodworks, Carvana's IPO and Shift's SPAC sale and PIPE.

On joining VIMworld as advisor, Dan said:

"VIMworld's next gen Smart NFT project holds a lot of potential. Such a pioneering business has the unique potential to become a new bridge between the traditional financial world and the emerging blockchain sector. I'm extremely excited to be a part of the VIMworld journey and I'm looking forward to the great things coming from the team."

Dan Nash - Mobile Game and Social Media Visionary

Before joining Wells Fargo, Dan was CFO at MZ, a leading global mobile gaming company where he was responsible for all aspects of MZ's financial operations. MZ had three billion-dollar plus mobile gaming titles under their brand, including Final Fantasy XV, Mobile Strike and Game of War.

Prior to MZ and Wells Fargo, Nash served as Director of Internet Investment Banking at BofA Merrill Lynch. He worked on several high-profile transactions, including the IPOs of LinkedIn and Facebook. He also held multiple investment banking and finance positions at BofA Merrill Lynch and Intel Corp.

On Dan's joining, CEO Lila Xu said:

"VIMworld is an expansive project with grand ambitions to combine blockchain NFTs, DeFi, physical collectibles, social gaming and more in a never-before-seen ecosystem. We've been working on some innovative new ideas tying high-finance concepts into our ecosystem and remain ahead of the market in this regard. Dan is a perfect fit as an advisor for VIMworld. Dan's calibre in the areas of high-finance and the entertainment industry is invaluable to any startup or company, and we are honored to have him on board."

A Prosperous Path Ahead

As VIMworld looks towards its bright future, it is only right that we engage with prestigious names with expertise in the fields of banking, finance and gaming to help us deliver our vision. As a DeFi, gaming and NFT collectibles platform, Dan Nash comes with a plethora of experience to help guide and develop VIMworld into the multi-billion-dollar global brand we intend to build. We are incredibly proud to see the value proposition of our platform speaks to those at the top of global finance. We look forward to working closely with Dan to drive VIMworld onwards to mass adoption.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play combine and thrive. At the core of VIMworld are VIMs themselves, each one unique and permanent. VIMs are Smart NFTs that will deliver an immutable system of authentication, allowing their owners to both store and build value through play whilst building meaningful connections with others.

For more information about VIMworld, please visit our website at https://vimworld.com

