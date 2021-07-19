Biggest Beer Event in Asia - Qingdao International Beer Festival Boasts a Brand Value of RMB 36.8 Billion

19 luglio 2021 a

QINGDAO, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, the 31st Qingdao International Beer Festival was held in the Golden Beach Beer City of Qingdao West Coast New Area. Yuan Zaiqing, Director of China Convention/Exhibition/Event Society, announced to tourists and global media that the brand value of Qingdao International Beer Festival reached RMB 36.8 billion!

Founded in 1991 and having a history of 31 years, Qingdao International Beer Festival is a well-deserved and world-renowned beer festival. In 2019, the 29th Qingdao International Beer Festival was held in Qingdao Golden Beach Beer City, which covers an area of 1,200 mu (80 hectares) and is known as the world's largest beer culture theme square, attracting more than 7.2 million visits. More than 1,400 types of beer from all over the world were gathered, and more than 600 activities in 12 categories were held, including cultural performance, e-sports, sports, beer king competition, art tour, and music performance. It has gathered performing arts groups from more than 20 countries such as the UK, Germany, Australia, and Russia, which has helped the district receive more than 10 million tourists from home and abroad.

The appraisal is led by China Convention/Exhibition/Event Society, along with Brand Union (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd., a well-known brand research and consulting institution in China, and China Enterprise Appraisals (CEA), an influential asset appraisal institution in China. After nearly four months of scientific and rigorous evaluation and discussion by the expert evaluation committee, it is concluded that the brand value of Qingdao International Beer Festival is RMB 36.8 billion. Beijing Guoxin Brand Evaluation Academy reviewed and confirmed the conclusion of this value evaluation.

The release of the brand value of Qingdao International Beer Festival marks that China's festival activities have officially entered the branding era, which will further enhance the standardization of the industry and promote the high-quality development of the festival economy.

