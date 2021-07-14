Festival Internazionale del Musical (International Festival of Musical Theatre) Announces Inaugural Global Celebration of Contemporary Musical Theatre In Milan, Italy, Summer 2022

14 luglio 2021 a

MILAN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberto Righi, CEO of the Milano Musical Awards (MMA), together with MMA's board and Broadway International Group, have announced the inaugural Festival Internazionale del Musical (International Festival of Musical Theatre), a global celebration showcasing the creativity of the world's talented contemporary musical theatre artists and productions, in Milan, Italy in Summer, 2022.

Academy and Tony Award winner Whoopi Goldberg is featured in a special video introducing the Festival, with appearances by Tony Award winner Ben Vereen and musical theatre stars from around the world performing the iconic song "Magic to Do" from the musical Pippin by Academy and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz. Click here to watch and share the video.

For the Inaugural Festival, several acclaimed musical productions will be invited to perform in prominent theatres in Milan and the Lombardy region over a two-week period in Summer, 2022. The Festival will include a Gala Event, featuring performers and presenters honoring a Musical Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The recipient honoree will be announced in the fall of 2021.

With strong support from the city government of Milan and the Lombardy region, the local arts industry and Italian fashion icons, the Festival will embrace the hubs of Broadway and London's West End, as well as musical theatre art and artists around the globe, from Europe to Asia to Latin America and beyond.

Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, said: "Milan is the natural home for all expressions of creativity and beauty. We wish this team all the best on this first edition of the International Festival of Musical Theatre, and we'll see you in Milan in 2022."

Fabrizio Carbon, Board member of MMA said: "We are thrilled to welcome the international musical community to our beautiful city, which has a long and illustrious history as a center for the arts and commerce."

Simone Genatt, Chairperson of Broadway International Group, said "Musical theatre is a powerful international voice which crosses cultural barriers and unites us. Broadway International Group is proud to partner with our colleagues and friends in Milan and around the world on this exciting new Festival."

More specifics including rules regarding eligibility and further logistic details will be announced in October 2021.

www.festivalinternazionaledelmusical.com www.milanomusicalawards.com

Contacts for Media Inquiries: Chris Boneau / Heath [email protected]; [email protected]