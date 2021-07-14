Compliance Solutions Strategies Expands aosphere Collaboration

14 luglio 2021 a

- NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a leading RegTech platform providing technology-driven solutions which enable financial services firms to meet mandatory regulatory compliance requirements, today announced an expanded collaboration with aosphere LLP, an affiliate of Allen & Overy LLP, with the full integration of a range of Market Data Services offered by aosphere into the CSS Investment Monitoring platform.

To comply fully with obligations for shareholding disclosure, investment managers need access to accurate and timely market data covering diverse areas such as company takeovers, issuer-initiated thresholds (typically found in a company's articles of association) and data relating to temporary short-selling bans.

The inclusion of Market Data Services for Shareholding Disclosure strengthens CSS's position as a world-class RegTech solutions provider to institutional asset managers and hedge funds, with an automated investment monitoring platform that uniquely pairs unmatched in-house regulatory expertise with the most comprehensive set of industry legal and related market data offered by aosphere.

"Our strategic collaboration with aosphere builds upon the intellectual capital of our own team of legal and regulatory experts and significantly enhances our global Investment Monitoring platform," said Doug Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of CSS. "Leveraging aosphere's unique capabilities, as we're doing with the integration of Market Data Services, will continue to help CSS accelerate the delivery of new product features in the years to come."

"The Market Data services we offer provide a robust solution for clients seeking to comply with complex regulatory reporting rules. Sourcing accurate, cost effective data on a consistent basis is a significant client challenge and we are pleased to work with CSS to offer this service to their clients. We know how important it is for clients to be able to operationalise legal and regulatory content in platforms such as the CSS Investment Monitoring platform and we hope the ability to utilise this Market Data will be a welcome development for CSS clients," said Clare Godson, Executive Director at aosphere.

About CSS:

CSS is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 600 software clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com.

About aosphere LLP:

aosphere LLP, an affiliate of leading international legal practice Allen & Overy LLP, has a client base which includes an impressive list of more than 500 of the world's leading investment banks, asset managers and funds. aosphere has expertise in key areas such as shareholding disclosure (including short selling), cross-border marketing restrictions, data privacy and derivatives to provide subscription products which help their clients to reduce legal, regulatory and operational risk. www.aosphere.com

