Locus integrates with ServiceNow to enable route optimization services for customers

- Customers can now increase workforce utilization and efficiency while reducing costs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a future-ready platform that automates supply chain decisions, today announced an integration with ServiceNow Field Service Management to enable route optimization services that can help streamline the operations of field service agents.

With this integration in place, end customers can now pick their preferred appointment time for a service in ServiceNow Field Service Management. The integration with Locus will then allocate the task to the best field service agent with the right skill sets and tools for that task and also determine the most efficient street-level routing plan for each technician. It takes into account service locations, time taken to complete the task, distance between various service locations, traffic conditions, and many other factors before coming up with the routing plan.

The dispatch manager will have complete visibility into tasks being executed on the ground. The system also collects data that can be used to strategize better and take corrective action, if necessary.

"Modern field service management has to take into account the growing customer demands. Ensuring high-quality service every single day is no simple task. From on-demand requests to dynamic rescheduling or cancellation of tasks, dispatch managers have to handle it all on any given day. This integration will make their lives easier by coming up with static journey plans and it can also easily handle on-demand requests and other dynamic modifications on the go," said Krishna Khandelwal, Chief Business Officer, Locus. "Customers can thus increase field workforce utilization, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. To top it all, companies can now use analytics to strategize better, overcome bottlenecks, and take corrective action."

"This integration with Locus will enable an end-to-end solution for customers, which is critical as organizations work to differentiate themselves from the competition," said Nikki Narang, Director Product Management, Customer Workflows, ServiceNow. "Digital workflows continue to transform field service, helping ensure that the right technicians are sent to the right jobs to solve issues quickly, while improving the customer experience and helping companies manage increasingly complex field service teams."

Locus, which recently raised $50 million in Series C funding led by GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures LLC and existing investors Tiger Global and Falcon Edge, uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart supply chain solutions to customers.

The company's scalable solutions have resulted in $150 million+ savings in logistics costs, 70 million+ kilometer reductions in distance traveled, and 17 million+ kilograms reduction in GHG emissions for clients across sectors like e-commerce, retail, e-grocery, CPG/FMCG, home services, home deliveries, 3PL, transportation, and B2B distribution.

About Locus:

Locus is a technology platform that uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to automate complex supply chain decisions. Its smart supply chain solutions provide end-to-end visibility and enable enterprises to enhance their operational efficiency by reining in costs, streamlining the customer experience, and reducing environmental impact.

Locus' scalable solutions include route optimization, real-time tracking and analytics, sales beat optimization, territory planning, vehicle allocation, and network design. Our future-ready platform has resulted in $150 million+ savings in logistics costs, 70 million+ kilometer reductions in distance traveled, and 17 million+ kilograms reduction in GHG emissions across clients like Nestle, Mondelez, Unilever, BigBasket, Bluedart, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, and many others.

The company powers deliveries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian Subcontinent. Visit www.locus.sh to know more!

