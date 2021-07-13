"2021 Bluetti European Campaign Festival: Create a "green" camping experience

13 luglio 2021 a

Power Camping with BLUETTI's Solar Generators, Solar Panels, And More

MUNICH, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the field of green energy, Bluetti will hold a "European Campaign Festival" to repay the support of environmental protection enthusiasts. It's Start July 10th to 20th (PDT time）

With global warming gradually affecting our earth, the increasing number of environmentally conscious consumers brings about more go green campaigns and a go green movement along with solutions.

This gives people the opportunity to choose to make this planet a better place to stay.

Solar power is the key to a clean energy future. As a renewable energy source, the only limitation of solar power is our ability to turn it into electricity in an efficient and cost-effective way. That's why Bluetti Company investing heavily in green energy field.

There are so many things to love about camping – Visits to the woods. Having a BBQ outside your campsite with the family, Enjoying the birds singing while taking in the fresh air. People usually have positive associations with summer camping. But then you have to deal with the heat.

During off-grid excursions and rolling power outages during those long, hot summer days, people will need endless power to keep their food fresh, their drinks cold, and most importantly, keeping comfortable with tower fans or air conditioners.

For these situations, Portable Solar Generators are the perfect choice. They are quiet, green solutions with ZERO emissions to power your needs both indoors and outdoors during electrical outages or off-grid excursions. And they can be easily charged up by solar whenever there is sunlight. With the rapid development of solar energy storage and Li-ion battery power in the past decade, there are now a dizzying array of portable power station brands on the market, whose products vary in size, power, and battery storage capacity.

BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station

The world's most versatile portable power station stays strong all the way.

After pulling in a staggering $6.7M USD from crowdfunding in July 2020 and with tens of thousands of AC200P units sold within the past year, the BLUETTI team are focus on providing great service to consumers, and constantly develop new products. Packed with 2000 watts of continuous AC pure-sine wave power, an enormous 2000Wh of capacity, and utilizing the most durable, safest LiFePO4 chemistry, the BLUETTI AC200P is undoubtedly the most competitive solar generator for its price. It can power all the needs from a household fridge to an 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner without breaking a sweat. It can be charged at blistering speeds by solar at up to a stunning 700W. People can charge their unit from zero to full in less than 4 hours with free solar power alone.

Main Features: 2,000 watts (Surge 4,800 Watts) — 6*20A AC Outlets — 700W MPPT Solar Input/LiFePO4 Chemistry

BLUETTI EB150

The BLUETTI EB150 is an all-in-one solar generator which originally launched in 2019. It is well-loved by customers worldwide for over two years. Covered by a solid aluminum case and featured with a 1000Watt pure sine wave inverter, it is capable of powering most of your appliances outdoors and indoor. The 1,500Wh battery capacity for the EB150 makes certain people do not need to worry about lack of power for long camping or hiking trips. The BLUETTI EB150's built-in MPPT controller also supports up to 500 watts of solar input. With prime sunshine, the EB150 can be charged from zero to full in as little as 4.5 hours.

Main Features: 1000W Continuous Output — 1,500Wh Capacity — Solid Aluminum Shell — 500W MPPT Solar Input

BLUETTI European Camping Sale already launched now, ends soon on July 20th.

About BLUETTI:

With over 10 years of experience in researching and developing green energy, BLUETTI is committed to delivering premium off-grid power solutions for campers, outdoor explorers, and power outages.

