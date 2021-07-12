RoboMarkets Extends Its Partnership with BMW M Motorsport for 2021

12 luglio 2021 a

- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, a leading European provider of investment services on financial markets, announces the extension of its partnership with BMW M Motorsport. RoboMarkets remains an official partner of BMW M Motorsport for the BMW M2 Cup and the 24-hour Nürburgring race in 2021.

This year, the DTM is changing the race rules and the series will no longer feature works teams. To give up-and-coming drivers a chance to compete on the big stage of the DTM and demonstrate their skills, the BMW M2 Cup was introduced by BMW M Motorsport in cooperation with tolimit for the first time in 2021. There will be 6 races this season, from July to October. The BMW M2 Cup will introduce 2 race cars with the RoboMarkets logo on their bonnets, roofs, and doors.

During the Nürburgring race this year, the BMW team ROWE continued its dominance and won the 21st title. No other manufacturer has ever had more wins in this race, which is rightfully considered as one of the most difficult in the world. An exciting view of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife track and the duration, 24 hours, not only make the race in the Eifel mountains one of the most dramatic events in the GT calendar but also require total dedication and full commitment from drivers, teams, and their race cars.

Thomas Felbermair, Vice President Sales and Marketing BMW M GmbH, is commenting: "The Nürburgring 24 Hours are the highlight of the endurance season and we are very happy and grateful to be able to fight for the overall victory once again with the support of partners such as RoboMarkets with a strong line-up of teams and drivers. We have worked excellently with RoboMarkets in the DTM and are very pleased that we have now been able to transfer the partnership to GT racing".

Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets: "We're very pleased to have extended our partnership with BMW M Motorsport and expect the 2021 season to be really exciting. Every year, races on tracks become a serious challenge for the participating teams and they must demonstrate their abilities to quickly respond and adapt to changes around them. Every year, BMW M Motorsport confirms its top-class level of training, willingness to fight to the end and demonstrate the best results. In this aspect, we at RoboMarkets are very like-minded – we adhere to the same approach and improve our products and services every year. This is the reason why we're very grateful to work and win with the partner, whose values we endorse."

