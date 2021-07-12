Purina OmegaMatch Ahiflower Oil Supplement Delivers Proven Comprehensive Omega Nutrition Benefits for Horses

12 luglio 2021 a

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natures Crops International (NCI), manufacturer of specialty oils for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food and personal care products, has entered into an exclusive USA supply relationship with Purina Animal Nutrition (a division of Land O'Lakes, Inc.) for Ahiflower® oil in equine supplements.

Purina® OmegaMatch™ Ahiflower® Oil Supplement is a plant-based, highly palatable omega-3 supplement. As noted on the purinamills.com website, OmegaMatch Ahiflower is "A truly unrivaled omega source. Ahiflower® oil contains more omegas than other plant-based oils commonly fed to horses. The unique fatty acid profile delivers benefits associated with fish oil, evening primrose oil, olive oil, and flaxseed oil."

When Purina's product development team, led by Dr. Mary Beth Gordon, learned about the unique fatty acid composition in Ahiflower oil – with the richest combined omega-3 SDA and omega-6 GLA levels and an 85% total polyunsaturated fatty acid content – they committed to researching its palatability and omega-3 metabolism in horses. Through research led by Dr. Robert Jacobs, they found that Ahiflower oil had high palatability, and a capacity to more closely match the omega nutritional effects of pasture grasses in horses. They quickly recognized that this would fill an important gap for horses that don't have regular access to fresh pasture, hence the name "OmegaMatch". The team's initial findings were recently published in the Journal of Equine Veterinary Science.

Launched in April 2021, the OmegaMatch Ahiflower Oil product has considerably exceeded Purina's early sales projections and is being embraced by enthusiastic horse owners across the USA, who have consistently reported visibly better mobility, post-exercise recovery, mental fitness and skin/coat benefits in their horses.

Andrew Hebard, CEO of Natures Crops said, "Through Purina's brand leadership, OmegaMatch Ahiflower Oil is available nationwide, and delivering important benefits to horse owners across the full range of equine disciplines from dressage, eventers and jumpers to Western performance, endurance and equitation, and pleasure riding. We believe Ahiflower oil is the most complete and balanced 'multi-omega' from a regeneratively grown plant source. We are extremely pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response from horse owners as Purina helps to expand awareness of the comprehensive benefits of Ahiflower supplementation in equines."

NCI is seeking to develop further equine and companion animal supply relationships in Canada and is in advanced discussions with leading equine brands in the EU and UK.

For more information contact: [email protected]