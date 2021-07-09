AFV Beltrame Group decides to invest 250 million euros in an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania, unique in Europe

09 luglio 2021 a

VICENZA, Italy, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a comprehensive feasibility study, AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, approved an investment of 250 million euros to build an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania. The new production facility will be developed through a greenfield investment.

The eco-friendly factory will be designed to generate the lowest emissions in a steel production unit in the world, both in terms of greenhouse gases and suspended dust particles. Also, water consumption will be minimal. The facility developed by AFV Beltrame Group will have a production capacity of approximately 600,000 tons / year.

"The steel industry is one of the most polluting, and its current challenge is to meet the targets set by the EU Green Deal in terms of reducing emissions and its overall environmental impact. Developing this high-efficiency production facility is a project in which I invested a lot of work, time and dedication, with the vision to drive the industry's progress, in line with future trends and demands. The financial support of the Beltrame Group shows its commitment to achieve environmental goals, harness local resources, and to encourage the circular economy. The internal production of rebar and wire rod has the potential to become a pillar for the Romanian economy," said Carlo Beltrame, Country Manager AFV Beltrame Group in France and Romania.

The innovative technology, developed in the last two years, sets an unprecedented technological progress in the steel sector, in the last decades. It has the potential to set new standards worldwide and to place Romania at the forefront of innovation in the production of 'clean' or 'green' steel.

In the construction sector, the internal use of rebar and wire rod amounts to about 1.4 - 1.5 million tons per year. This is expected to increase over the next 10 years at least, mainly due to governmental investments in public infrastructure.

In Romania, AFV Beltrame Group owns the steel plant Donalam, specialized in the production of hot rolled steel bars and special steels, from oil and gas, automotive, large mechanical and hydraulic equipment, to agricultural machinery and equipment.