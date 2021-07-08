JTI's New Ways Of Working redefines where and how work is done

08 luglio 2021 a

Latest measures include working 50% remotely

GENEVA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTI has left the traditional office-based culture of presenteeism behind to give its employees the flexibility to work up to 50% of their time per month away from the office, benefit from flexible core hours, and work up to 10 days abroad, among other New Ways of Working (NWOW) measures which redefine where and how work is done.

Following the success of remote working during the pandemic, JTI has built its new working model around four core elements: greater FLEXibility in ways to work, LEAD with more autonomy, LIVE a more balanced work-life blend and BELONG at JTI - regardless of if one is based in an office, factory or operates in the field.

"Like most people working today, and even before the pandemic hit, achieving more of a work-life balance has been a key priority for our employees. Flexible working and the ability to work abroad for up to 10 days per year, are the latest examples of measures to help every employee feel empowered to strike that balance. Performance and outcomes are what matter here, not hours spent in the office," said Howard Parks, Senior Vice President of People and Culture at JTI.

The launch of the latest NWOW guidance further underpins JTI's belief that investing in its talent is a vital part of achieving success. The company's new model caters to all aspects of employees working lives, their wellbeing and mental health, technology requirements, business travel and, importantly, the JTI culture. It follows the successful launch in January of the company's pioneering equal family leave policy, which offers a minimum of 20 weeks fully paid leave to all new parents globally.

"We recognize the responsibility we have to do all we can to support our employees, and that being happy and content in how they balance their work and personal lives will serve everybody for the better. We understand the importance of flexibility and the need to be agile, which is why our new policy is intended to be evolutionary, and with every new learning, we will improve and refine our approach. As far as JTI is concerned, work is an activity, not a place or time," said Christiane Bisanzio, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at JTI.

The new policy was rolled out on July 1, 2021 and an additional measure of a four-day work week will be piloted in the first quarter of 2022 across selected locations. Further steps are being taken, including close collaboration with markets, to ensure flexibility is offered to factory and sales teams, including piloting remote working in mature locations from 2022.

