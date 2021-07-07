Acumatica Opens London Office and Welcomes New Country Manager to Better Serve UK and Ireland Customers

07 luglio 2021 a

Del Singh will lead company's aggressive expansion in the United Kingdom

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, announced the opening of its new London office and the hiring of Deljit (Del) Singh as country manager for the United Kingdom (U.K.).

In this role, Singh will lead partner and customer-facing operations in the U.K. and Ireland with the current in-country Acumatica workforce and new hires. Singh will define and execute the overall country strategy as it relates to growth, partner recruitment, customer acquisition, and customer support.

"We're pleased to have Del's in-country leadership for the U.K. and Ireland," said Jon Roskill, CEO at Acumatica. "It's a dynamic and important region, with many high-growth businesses in real need of Acumatica's adaptable Cloud ERP solution."

Singh joins Acumatica most recently from NetSuite where he was responsible for creating and delivering innovative sales enablement programs across EMEA. Previously, Singh held various sales leadership positions with vendors and reseller partners working with ERP systems from Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Infor, and Sage.

"I look forward to shaping the future of Acumatica's efforts in the U.K. and helping the company market its powerful ERP platform in new ways while recruiting new channel partners," said Del Singh, country manager at Acumatica. "Companies are evolving rapidly, and we want to help our customers and partners across EMEA advance their digital transformation efforts and solve complex business challenges."

Acumatica has built a strong foundation for customer success with its Customer Bill of Rights, the usability of its products, its free world-class training through Open University, and its user-validated ISV solutions. Acumatica's customer-centric culture coupled with its dynamic cloud-based ERP solution reinforces the company's first in growth status against 28 other vendors in IDC's Worldwide ERP Software Market Shares 2020 Report.

