Former JUUL Head of Corporate Affairs Joins Poda Team

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that former Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc. Nicholas Kaydsh has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board.

With over a decade of experience as a public affairs and regulatory expert, Mr. Nicholas ("Nick") Kaydsh has led government relations and regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting as Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc., as Government Affairs & Public Policy Leader for General Electric Canada, and as Director of Public Affairs for Red Bull Canada. Nick is currently the founder and CEO of PharmAla Biotech.

Prior to his work in the corporate sector, Mr. Kaydsh gained a deep understanding of government as a campaign and legislative staff member in multiple levels of government, most recently directing the Outreach department of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition at Queen's Park in Toronto. He has also worked at the Canadian Parliament as a policy advisor. Mr. Kaydsh is trilingual (English, French & Russian) and is a graduate of Queen's University. He is active in non-profit and community initiatives in Toronto, including fundraising for Toronto East General Hospital and as a member of the board for Yonge-Dundas Square.

Mr. Kaydsh commented "I believe that Poda is well poised to gain significant market share in the rapidly growing heat-not-burn market. With my vast experience in public affairs and as a regulatory expert, I look forward to helping guide Poda as they continue their global expansion. Entering highly regulated markets requires careful planning and skillful execution, and there are many potential pitfalls to be avoided. As a member of Poda's Global Advisory Board, I look forward to helping the Company make smart decisions that will lead to rapid and sustainable growth on a global scale. Poda's one-of-a-kind heat-not-burn technology has the potential to make a big difference in the lives of nearly 1.3 billion cigarette smokers around the globe, and I look forward to contributing to this positive change on a worldwide scale."

Mr. Michael Nederhoff, previously the president of JUUL Labs Canada and a current member of Poda's Global Advisory Board, commented "Having worked closely with Nick at Juul Labs Canada, I can personally attest to the skill and expertise that Nick brings to the table. Nick has a wealth of regulatory experience across various categories and in multiple countries which will be invaluable as we scale the business."

Pursuant to the advisory agreement, the Company has granted an aggregate of 435,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to Mr. Kaydsh at a price of $2.33. The RSUs vest as follows: (a) 215,000 six months following the date of grant, and (b) 220,000 twelve months following the date of grant.

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in 65 additional countries, covering over 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design entirely eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully patented system is truly one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda Lifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.