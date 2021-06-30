NuVasive Receives Latest CE Mark Approval for Pulse Platform and Starts Global Clinical Evaluations

30 giugno 2021 a

-- Clinical evaluations underway across multiple countries throughout Europe --

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced today that the Pulse® platform received CE Mark approval for its latest design update and clinical evaluations are underway in multiple countries throughout Europe.

"The latest CE Mark approval and clinical evaluations are key commercialization milestones for the Pulse platform and further our plan for an expanded global launch later this summer," said Massimo Calafiore, executive vice president, Global Business Units at NuVasive. "There is a substantial opportunity for enabling technology adoption in spine surgery, and we are leveraging our expertise in proceduralization to introduce Pulse. This next generation of enabling technology has applications that can be utilized in every spine procedure."

Pulse is a first-of-its-kind technology that integrates radiation reduction,1 imaging enhancement, rod bending, navigation, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and spinal alignment tools into a single platform. It is currently the only enabling technology platform with the ability for utilization in 100% of spine procedures2 and throughout the entire operating room (OR) workflow, allowing surgeons to easily access multiple technologies from a condensed footprint. Pulse is designed to increase safety, efficiency, and procedural reproducibility, while addressing some of the most common clinical challenges in spine surgery.

"In running a comprehensive spine program, I treat patients with a variety of complex spine pathologies and Pulse has utility in every surgical case," said Dr. Jacques Müller-Broich, head of the spine specialty center and spinal orthopedics at University Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany. "The integration of C-arm image stitching and spinal alignment tools provide the ability to measure and correct alignment in real time—something I could not do with prior technologies. I am impressed by the results I am experiencing with Pulse and look forward to continue using this innovative platform in the OR."

Next month, NuVasive will feature the Pulse platform at the following industry events in San Diego:

1 Wang TY, Farber SH, Perkins SS, et al. Internally randomized control trial of radiation exposure using ultra-low radiation imaging versus traditional C-arm fluoroscopy for patients undergoing single-level minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion. Spine 2017;42(4);217-23.2 The Pulse platform can be used in every procedure; however, not all modalities are cleared for every procedure. Refer to Pulse system instructions for use.

