BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format

28 giugno 2021 a

a

a

TAIPEI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to ongoing restrictions in Taiwan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 will be held as scheduled from July 21-25 but in an all-online format, with activities including the Conference, Exhibition, BIO's One-on-one Partnering™, Company Presentations, and more. The on-site exhibition however will be postponed until November 4-7, 2021, still held at TaiNEX 2, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei.

"With the 'all-online' format, the gathering will enable the biomedical community from around the world to network without boundaries," said Johnsee Lee, Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

Already participants from 34 countries and regions have signed up, including more than 500 manufacturers from Asia and around the world participating in the online Exhibition and Company Presentation program. Note that the Exhibition has now been extended an extra four days, now opening on July 19 and closing on July 28.

Under this year's conference theme of 'A Brave New Era for Biotechnology', a stellar lineup of more than 100 speakers has been invited, including MIT'sRobert Langer; known as the 'Edison of Medicine'; 2020 Nobel Laureate Michael Houghton; Graham Lewis of IQVIA; and PwC's Claire Love. Topics will include breakthrough technologies, the latest medical innovations, pandemic control measures and strategies for the post-pandemic world, digital health, gene and cell therapies, and bio-industry cooperation and investment.

Speaking under the topic Combatting the Pandemic will be Chunhuei Chi, Director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University; Asher Yeshaihu Salmon, of the Israeli Ministry of Health; and Dr. Li Bingying of National Taiwan University.

"During the pandemic, we have continued to work with local stakeholders to help upgrade the domestic biotechnology industry to international standards", said Herbert Wu, Chairman of the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO), one of the organizers of BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 along with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). "BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 will maintain this momentum and we expect the industry to not only ride out the pandemic but emerge stronger, benefiting from a wave of international cooperation and fundraising opportunities as a result of the gathering," he added.

Registration for the Conference is currently open, with pre-registration discount ending on July 18th.

Website: bioasiataiwan.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550924/BIO_Asia_Taiwan_2021_Virtual_Lobby_Preview.jpg