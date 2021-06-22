Eastman expands its portfolio of sustainability offerings with Cristal™ One recyclable resins for cosmetics

22 giugno 2021 a

- FusionPKG is first design house to launch Cristal One in stock and custom packaging

KINGSPORT, Tenn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eastman (NYSE: EMN) announces the launch of Eastman Cristal™ One, a portfolio of Resin Identification Code 1 (RIC1) resins engineered to meet the exacting demands of thick-walled packaging for luxury cosmetics. These innovative products are the first RIC1 materials that enable production of transparent jars up to 12 mm in thickness.

FusionPKG, an Aptar Beauty + Home company, is introducing several new products using Cristal One as well as other sustainable resins from Eastman's Cristal Renew portfolio with high levels of certified recycled content.* Cristal One will also be available as Cristal™ One Renew with up to 50% certified recycled content generated by Eastman's molecular recycling technologies. These products provide both certified recycled content and RIC1 recyclability while affording brands the freedom of design they need.

"With Cristal One recyclable resins and the broad portfolio of Eastman Renew materials, FusionPKG now can offer a more sustainable solution without compromise across our extensive portfolio," said Daniel Campbell, senior sustainability and packaging engineer, FusionPKG. "What really stands out with these resins is how they allow us to create the crystal clear, high-end packaging we are known for, while still supporting key sustainability initiatives from our brands."

FusionPKG is launching five of its distinctive, custom packaging creations in Eastman's new Cristal portfolio, including the Max Out series within its merchandising-friendly and much-lauded Space Max collection. The Space Max collection features an airless bottle, a modern ampule dropper, an atmospheric bottle, and a doe-foot bottle in Cristal Renew as well as a skin care jar in Cristal One.

Through FusionPKG BeautyLab, the turnkey division of FusionPKG, the company can create innovative formulations to provide a total solutions approach. FusionPKG also plans to work with brands to develop custom packaging using the full range of Cristal Renew with certified recycled content and Cristal One.

"We are thrilled to be working with FusionPKG to introduce Cristal One and Cristal One Renew. FusionPKG's sleek, cutting-edge design sensibility was just what we were looking for to bring an entirely new product to market," said Tara Cary, market development manager for Eastman cosmetics and personal care. "With the Cristal One portfolio, we are able to bring together the best of both worlds — recycled and recyclable — and still provide the superior performance that brands and innovative design houses like FusionPKG demand for their packaging today."

Cristal One meets the California/ASTM guidelines for RIC1 designation and has achieved APR Critical Guidance recognition for recyclability. Additional recognitions are under review and will be coming soon. The Cristal One portfolio includes Cristal One, Cristal One Pro, and Cristal EN and the corresponding Renew materials — giving brands options for addressing a large variety of application needs for skin care and color cosmetics with wall thicknesses up to 12 mm.

Visit eastman.com/cristal for more information on Cristal One and Eastman Renew materials for skin care and color cosmetics packaging.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Eastman Renew resins using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About Eastman Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

About FusionPKGFusionPKG is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. FusionPKG is a total solutions provider to the beauty industry. The company offers a complete range of skin care and color cosmetics packaging with sustainability features, fully custom formula and package capabilities and integrated turnkey solutions through FusionPKG BeautyLab with a state-of-the-art formulation laboratory in-house. Attention to detail and commitment to excellence have made FusionPKG an indispensable partner to leading beauty brands such as Estee Lauder, Too Faced, Tarte, Rodan + Fields, Urban Decay, and Murad. Whether designing a custom package with unique functionality, integrating cutting-edge, retailer-level clean formulations with packaging for a faster speed-to-market, or bringing an entirely new type of product to market, FusionPKG exceeds the standards every time for award-winning beauty products that outshine and outperform. For more information, visit fusionpkg.com.

