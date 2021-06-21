Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Europe To be Held at ExCeL London 6-8 June 2022

21 giugno 2021 a

- Over 50 speakers and sponsors have confirmed a year ahead of the event

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk, the leading U.S. conference in the retail, grocery and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries, has announced their global expansion with the relaunch of Shoptalk Europe. Taking place at ExCeL London on 6-8 June 2022, Shoptalk Europe will provide a platform for the entire European retail ecosystem to come together to reimagine the future of retail.

Across the three days, Shoptalk Europe will host 200+ truly diverse industry leading speakers - from established retailers to innovative new startups and prolific investors. Half of the speakers and agenda will focus on grocery and FMCG related topics. Over 25 speakers have confirmed a year ahead of the event, including:

Shoptalk Europe will welcome 2,500+ attendees from large retailers and brands, startups, technology companies, investors, media and analysts to learn, network, collaborate and evolve. "We've been blown away by support from sponsors and speakers alike," said Sarah Netherway, Event Director, Shoptalk Europe. "The need for a top-quality retail event in Europe is very evident from the early support we've received."

"Shoptalk is unique in the way it unites all parts of the retail ecosystem, from across Europe and beyond," said Katy Fryatt, Launch Director, Shoptalk Europe. Shoptalk Europe ran successfully in 2017 in Copenhagen, Denmark. "We're excited to be building an event of the calibre and scale that Europe needs."

Early confirmed sponsors for Shoptalk Europe include Awin, BlinkReceipt, Bloomreach, Checkout.com, commercetools, Cymbio, Flow Commerce, Forter, Halla, Localistico, Manhattan Associates, Narvar, NewStore, Nextail, Northfork, Pacvue, Pinterest, Pitney Bowes, Pixlee TurnTo, Proximity Insight, Riskified, Salsify, Shoppermotion, Shopware, Signifyd, Syndigo, Taggstar, True Fit, UntieNots and Yotpo.

The Shoptalk Europe community will also be invited to take part in Shoptalk Fall Meetup. Shoptalk Meetups bring large, curated groups together for double opt-in virtual meetings and peer group discussions, and have successfully facilitated an aggregate of more than 33,000 online meetings for more than 4,000 participants to date. Shoptalk Fall Meetup takes place 19-21 October 2021.

For more information, visit: www.shoptalkeurope.com and www.shoptalkfall.retailmeetup.com

About ShoptalkA Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN) event, Shoptalk is widely known for organising retail's best and fastest growing events, and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. For five years, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry's community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit www.shoptalk.com and www.shoptalkeurope.com.

About Hyve: Hyve Group plc is a next-generation global events business whose purpose is to bring together and connect entire sector ecosystems from all corners of the globe. We meet our customer needs to learn, network and trade via both market leading in-person and online events. Hyve Group plc is all about globally consistent best practice and unrivalled quality. Our vision is to create the world's leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. Hyve's market leading portfolio of global brands include: Shoptalk, Spring Fair, MosBuild, Bett, Mining Indaba and recently acquired Retail Meetup, a ground-breaking digital platform enabling online networking and trade to take place at scale.

Where business is personal, where meetings move markets and where today's leaders inspire tomorrow's.