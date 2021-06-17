IQM announces KQCircuits - An open-source software to design superconducting quantum processors

17 giugno 2021 a

ESPOO, Finland, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM Quantum Computers (IQM) announced today its open-source software tool KQCircuits to automate the design of superconducting quantum processors. KQCircuits Is a Python library jointly developed by Aalto University and IQM using the KLayout design program.

Designing quantum processors is fundamental to build quantum computers. But it is a difficult, multi-step process that takes significant time and effort. With this initiative, IQM supports the broader quantum community by open-sourcing its state-of-the-art quantum processor design platform.

KQCircuits creates a community-driven universal platform that enables quantum chip development through a simple and open framework, from chip design and simulation to fabrication. With KQCircuits, quantum engineers and physicists can conveniently generate chip designs with a simple click. They can also check the signal routing before the device fabrication process to avoid making costly errors.

"At IQM, we've been using KQCircuits to design and develop our state-of-the-art quantum processors. By making it available as an open-source platform, we want to make our tools available for the entire quantum community. Using KQCircuits, researchers and companies worldwide can now focus on R&D and continue to innovate faster," said Dr. Johannes Heinsoo, Team Leader at IQM.

KQCircuits generates multi-layer two-dimensional-geometries representing common structures in quantum processing units (QPUs). It includes:

Also, to reduce the design turnaround time and to reduce manual errors, KQC includes helpers to export:

"KQCircuits leverages the work at KLayout design program, which has a history of over a decade of continuous development. We'd also like to acknowledge and thank the team at the QCD Labs of Aalto University and Mr. Matthias Koefferlein, Open-Source Developer of KLayout," added Dr. Heinsoo.

" In research, we are always looking for collaboration opportunities and ways to design quantum processors that are of high quality and reproducible. We are extremely happy that our work at the QCD Labs of Aalto University is now continued by IQM. We hope to see other quantum companies and researchers utilize this tool and contribute by further developing KQCircuits," said Prof. Mikko Möttönen, Aalto University

IQM is the European leader in superconducting quantum computers, headquartered in Espoo, Finland. Since its inception in 2018, IQM has grown to 110+ employees and established a subsidiary in Munich, Germany, to lead the co-design approach.

IQM delivers on-premises quantum computers for research laboratories and supercomputing centers and provides complete access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a unique application-specific co-design approach. IQM has raised € 71 Million from private and public funding.

IQM is building Finland's first commercial quantum computer with VTT, and an IQM led consortium was awarded € 12.4 Million in February 2021 to commercialize application-specific quantum processors by the German Ministry of Education and Research

For more information, visit www.meetiqm.com.

