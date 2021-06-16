Following strong business growth, enterprise-cloud solution provider Eka accelerates its efforts to deliver a state-of-the-art multi-solution platform

16 giugno 2021 a

a

a

- Eka maintains momentum on its 'Mission Digital' strategy as it gains more customers, grows team and expands into new segments and geographies

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, a cloud-based enterprise solutions provider, today reported on its continued progress advancing 'Mission Digital' - its strategy to help clients digitize critical enterprise-dependent business processes. Following a strong start to the year, Eka is rapidly expanding its cloud platform to include a broader suite of capabilities spanning across CTRM, Source-to-pay, and Sustainability, and is also growing its global team to diversify into new functional business areas, broader industries, and geographies.

Riding the disruptive wave of digital momentum, Eka continued to grow as it onboarded new customers in commodity management who want to adopt cloud solutions to stay ahead in the ever-volatile markets. Over the past several months Eka also successfully implemented seven complex global, enterprise solutions for customers, helping these firms accelerate their digital transformations across agriculture, energy, CPG, and metals and mining businesses.

Eka is now harnessing its expertise in delivering agile SaaS platforms to modernize crucial enterprise functional areas with the roll-out of E-sourcing (launched April), a sustainability reporting solution and a new treasury product, to be brought to market in the coming months.

According to Manav Garg, Eka founder and CEO, "Our business growth is the direct result of firms selecting Eka's Cloud Platform to digitize their key business functions. But now, we are working towards helping our customers to benefit from one cloud platform that powers every aspect of their business across CTRM, E-sourcing, Sustainability and Treasury."

To support its rapid growth, Eka significantly expanded its global delivery function and client facing teams by increasing its headcount by 25% across Bangalore, Singapore, Adelaide, Sao Palo, New York, and Canada. Two seasoned veterans recently joined its leadership team who have the requisite sector and domain expertise to ensure success with the company's go-to-market strategy and execution.

Brian L. Quinn joined Eka as Vice President, Americas. Based in New York, Brian previously held senior management and client advisory roles at FIS Kiodex and at Eka he will be responsible for sales, account management and overall growth for the region.

Genivaldo de Silva, joined Eka as Director, Sales for Latin America. Based in Brazil, Genivaldo will lead Eka's growth in the region, having previously held senior sales and account management roles in Birlasoft, Sonda IT and Indra.

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative, cloud driven solutions that help customers digitize and improve their business functions across supply chain and financial management. Read more at www.eka1.com.

Media Contact: Sharmita MandalHead Global CommunicationsEka Software [email protected]