App Annie and IDC report reveals that in Q1 consumers spent $1.7B per week in mobile games

15 giugno 2021 a

- SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie, the mobile data and analytics company driven by AI today in partnership with IDC, released the Gaming Spotlight 2021 report.

Spending on mobile is set to extend its lead to more than 2.9x over desktop gaming and 3.1x more than home game consoles. One year into the pandemic, demand for mobile gaming continues to increase. Globally, users downloaded 30% more mobile games per week in Q1 2021 from pre-pandemic levels, clocking in at over 1 billion games per week. In Q1 2021, consumers spent $1.7 billion per week in mobile games on iOS and Google Play, up 40% from pre-pandemic levels.

Select findings include:

"The smartphone platform has brought the joy of gaming to global users at an unprecedented rate. This is one of the biggest and yet strongest growth verticals in the app industry. Cross-platform functionality will drive acceleration — allowing for a console-quality experience to be in the pocket of every smartphone owner." said Junde Yu, MD of Gaming, App Annie

Read the full Gaming spotlight here.

