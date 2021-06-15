﻿ Surge Copper Intersects 432 metres of 0.61% CuEq and 506 metres of 0.43% CuEq in Final Winter Drilling Results from West Seel

15 giugno 2021 a

a

a

- TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG Frankfurt Trading Symbol: G6D2 OTC Pink: SRGXF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for multiple resource definition and exploration holes from the Company's 100% owned Ootsa Property in British Columbia.

Highlights

All drill results from the Company's 20,028 metre winter drill program have now been received and released. Figure 1 shows the location of these drill holes and section references. The Company is pleased to announce that the minimum 5,000 metre summer drill program at Ootsa has commenced with two core rigs focused on the West Seel deposit, performing step out drilling in areas where the deposit remains open. Pending final planning and results as the summer progresses, the program is anticipated to expand outward to test additional near-resource exploration targets.

Figure 1. Plan map of drill hole locations for 2020-2021 Ootsa drill program.

Holes S21-235 and 241 to 244 – West Seel Deposit

Holes S21-235 and 241 to 244 were all drilled on the margins of the West Seel deposit or in the area immediately between the East and West Seel deposits. All five holes intersected significant zones of mineralization as summarized in the table below, and the orientation and total depth of each hole is summarized on Figure 1.

Hole S21-243 is the northeastern most step out on the West Seel long section and is shown on Figure 2. The hole intersected 0.61% copper equivalent over 432 metres from 274 metres depth, including 0.76% copper equivalent over 156 metres from 468 metres depth. This long intercept of strong mineralization continues to extend the higher-grade core of the West Seel deposit to the northeast.

Hole S21-235 was drilled on the west side of West Seel and is shown on Figure 3. The hole intersected 0.43% copper equivalent over 506 metres from 380 metres depth, including 0.68% copper equivalent over 40 metres from 622 metres depth.

Holes S21-241, 242, and 244 tested the east side of West Seel. Holes S21-242 and 244 are shown on Figure 4. All three holes intersected zones of near surface mineralization. Hole S21-241 intersected 0.31% copper equivalent over 122 metres starting at 94 metres depth. Hole S21-242 intersected 0.24% copper equivalent over 42 metres starting at 26 metres depth followed by 0.60% copper equivalent over 259 metres starting at 458 metres depth. This includes a higher-grade interval containing 0.74% copper equivalent over 124 metres starting at 542 metres depth. Hole S21-244 intersected 0.21% copper equivalent over 58 metres from 32 metres depth followed by 0.29% copper equivalent over 168 metres from 98 metres depth.

Figure 2. West Seel long section B-B' showing results for holes S20-219, 220, 224, 226, and S21-240 and 243. See Figure 1 for section location.

Figure 3. West Seel long section 7NE showing results for holes S21-235 and the previously reported S21-232. See Figure 1 for section location.

Figure 4. West Seel long section 10NE showing results for holes S21-242 and 244, and the previously reported S21-230. See Figure 1 for section location.

Holes S21-236 to 238 - West Side of East Seel Deposit Holes S21-236, 237, and 238 tested a zone immediately west of the East Seel deposit and encountered widespread alteration and Cu-Mo anomalies but no significant intervals of mineralization.

Ootsa Exploration Program Update

A minimum 5,000 metre drill program has commenced at Ootsa with two core rigs currently drilling at the West Seel deposit. Drilling will initially be focused on further resource expansion and definition at West Seel and may expand outward to test a number of other exploration targets as the summer progresses.

A Z-axis Tipper Electromagnetic ("ZTEM") airborne geophysical survey commenced on June 10 and is currently being flown across the entire Ootsa-Berg claim package. Field crews are being assembled to conduct initial ground follow-up on prioritised ZTEM anomalies, and to conduct surface work on existing exploration targets on the properties, in preparation for drill testing.

Quality Control

All drill core is logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is bagged and sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, British Columbia for analysis (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited), while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 37 additional elements are analyzed by Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every sample batch and then checked to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control.

Qualified Person

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Ootsa and Berg projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Leif Nilsson" Chief Executive Officer

For Further information, please contact: Telephone: +1 604 416 2978 or +1 604 558 5847 [email protected]://www.surgecopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will", "may", "should", "expects", "plans", or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements, including but not limited to the Company's plans regarding the Berg Property and the Ootsa Property. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking-statements. Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others, actual results of the Company's exploration activities being different than those expected by management, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain adequate financing to conduct its planned exploration programs, inability to procure labour, equipment and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis, equipment breakdown, impacts of the current coronavirus pandemic, and bad weather. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect the Company's current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533179/Surge_fig_1_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533180/Surge_fig_2_2.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533181/Surge_fig_3_3.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533182/Surge_fig_4_4.jpg