TI Fluid Systems Supplies 2021 Hyundai Santa FE SUV Hybrid Electric Vehicle with new Product Technology

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, has launched new fluid handling products for thermal coolant and fuel systems on the 2021 Hyundai Santa FE SUV hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). This Hyundai HEV application demonstrates the company's ability to optimize systems with light weight solutions for improved EV mode efficiency.

The majority of applications for battery, motor drive and power electronics thermal management use complex rubber and aluminum line assemblies for coolant thermal loops. TI Fluid Systems has developed in-house a full range of multiple light-weight, multi-layer nylon plastic constructs, with associated quick connections for all vehicle operating temperatures. In this new Hyundai Santa Fe HEV application, TI Fluid Systems has collaborated with the OEM to fully switch the traditional chassis thermal loops to lightweight optimized materials.

In addition to the coolant fluid carrying thermal loops, TI Fluid Systems' Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS) division has launched their latest 'Light Pressurized Tank' (LPT) pressure resistant plastic fuel tank. A HEV has a very unique function in that the moment the electric propulsion is running, the engine shuts off and fuel vapor builds pressure internally in the tank. For this unique electric only mode of the vehicle's propulsion, a pressure resistant fuel tank is required to maintain in tank pressure and in turn extend the electric-only driving range. TI Fluid Systems' LPT technology integrates mechanical pin columns during the blow molding manufacturing process to stiffen the upper and lower tank shells.

"The new Hyundai Santa Fe HEV model, and it's related SUV platform models, demonstrates our outstanding opportunity for increased product content per vehicle with light weight solutions for the hybrid electric vehicle segment," stated Hans Dieltjens, Chief Operating Officer. "TI Fluid Systems is a differentiated supplier that can leverage our fluid know how on the new thermal challenges of electrification."

About TI Fluid SystemsTI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 107 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

