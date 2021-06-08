American Sealants, Inc. Expands International Service Offering for the Construction of Water Retaining and Animal Exhibits

08 giugno 2021 a

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Sealants, Inc. (ASI) announced today that the company is immediately expanding its international service offering to include all countries with safe international travel advisory levels, as reported by the U.S. Department of State's world dynamic mapping application. ASI has been preparing to serve new and existing global clients by closely monitoring COVID-19 Travel Guidance for U.S. Citizens as outlined by the U.S. Department of State.

According to Joshua Fritz, ASI's Global Director of Sales and Marketing, "We understand that travel conditions can change rapidly in a country at any time due to COVID-19, but we stand at the ready to service all existing or potential commercial or private clients located in travel zones reported safe for travel by travel.state.gov. In addition, we are taking all necessary health and safety precautions to protect our staff and all residents of our client's locations all over the world."

ASI is a global leader in the construction and maintenance of custom water exhibits, aquariums, zoo enclosures, and pools with clients including The Walt Disney Company, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., Rainforest Café, The Land of Legends theme park in Serik/Antalya, Turkey, and the Château Louis XIV castle in Louveciennes, France.

According to the company's website, "ASI facilitates a legacy of impactful experiences by creating world-class water features and animal exhibits that impress and entertain for a lifetime. Our mission is resiliently fulfilled through consistent professionalism, innovative solutions, social responsibility, and unparalleled excellence."

ABOUT AMERICAN SEALANTS INC (ASI)

Founded in 2005, American Sealants, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, U.S.A., specializing in the supply, installation, maintenance, and repair of custom water features for zoos, aquariums, museums, theme parks, swimming pools, fountains, and unique specialty pieces around the world. For more information, call +1-970-523-6001 or visit AmSealInc.com.