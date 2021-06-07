EY Announces Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath of Jet It as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southeast Award Finalists

07 giugno 2021 a

- Celebrating the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform the Southeast and beyond

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced yesterday that Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath of Jet It were named as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southeast Award finalists. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Glenn and Vishal were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 29, 2021, becoming lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"An amazing recognition for the entire Jet It and Jet Club teams! Vishal Hiremath and I are so proud of the endless achievements that each team member has made happen," says Gonzales.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About Jet ItJet It utilizes a hybrid-fractional ownership model based on days – not hours – which provides owners with the freedom to use the fleet freely Jet It can customize your day as you see fit. A Jet It owner based in Chicago, IL picked up a client in Savannah, GA, flew to a meeting in Atlanta, GA, stopped in Hilton Head, SC for some fresh seafood, then flew back to Chicago, IL all in one day. This trip would have been impossible with commercial travel, incredibly expensive to charter, and impactful for an individual using a jet card program. This is one of several examples of how Jet It owners utilize their jet to increase productivity and value More information can be obtained by visiting https://www.gojetit.com/

About JetClubJetClub is an innovative business aviation company with a private jet usage model that combines the newest jet aircraft with a sharing economy to provide members with an affordable, private, fast and intelligent solution. Client members have the flexibility and convenience of owning a business jet without undergoing the traditional hassles of administration, operations and expenses. JetClub has a dedicated flight operations team to take care of pilot training, maintenance, logistics and international operations. A world class concierge team manages all travel details and provides best in class service and trip support. JetClub is co-founded by Vishal Hiremath and Glenn Gonzales for the Asia, Europe and South American regions. More information available at http://www.jetclubgroup.com.

