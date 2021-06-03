Kinetic France and Hivestack Launch Exclusive Partnership in France

03 giugno 2021 a

a

a

- For the first time in history, a truly programmatic DOOH solution arrives in the French market.

PARIS and MONTREAL, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic, the world's largest out of home buying and planning agency today announces it's exclusive partnership in France with Hivestack, the leading global programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company. This partnership will drive the future of OOH, forming the first truly programmatic DOOH solution in the French market.

Kinetic France, through its subsidiary Screenbase, plans and buys campaigns across two of the world's largest media companies, making it by far the biggest buyer of OOH in the region. Kinetic will integrate Hivestack's demand side platform (DSP) bringing automation and performance measurement to brand campaigns in DOOH for the first time in French history. Clients will be able to access Hivestack's full suite of tools including the ability to build custom audiences, set up live geo-location targeting, plan, buy and deliver in real time both in PMP deals and also via the open exchange. All this will be available through one consolidated Kinetic dashboard, enabling optimisation, reporting and pacing of the campaign across multiple media owners in one place.

As part of the expansion into France, Hivestack has also signed some of the worlds largest and most powerful OOH/DOOH media owners via the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP), including Clear Channel, Mediatransports, Imediacenter, Smartmedia, DoohYouLike, Fill Up Média, Waitcom, Turnadon and DooH it, with more coming soon including Mediaperformances and JCDecaux inventory via VIOOH. These media owners will be able to monetize their premium DOOH inventory by connecting to a worldwide pool of advertisers in real-time.

Geoffrey Galabert CPO, Kinetic France shared: "This is an incredibly exciting time for the DOOH market in France. We look forward to collaborating with our new partners at Hivestack to leverage their market leading programmatic technology and offer our clients a way to precisely engage audiences outside of the home."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Kinetic France to accelerate the adoption of programmatic DOOH in France, '' said William Brownsdon, Managing Director EMEA, Hivestack. "We've already seen incredible success with Kinetic in other markets and look forward to utilizing our full stack platform to drive growth in this new market."

The announcement also coincides with Hivestack's appointment of Vladimir Chou, hired as VP, Demand in France. Vladimir Chou joins the business from Kinetic itself and with his strong industry experience and market expertise, is well placed to drive programmatic DOOH forward in France to make this partnership a big success.

DOOH advertising spend has more than doubled over the last 5 years in the French market and with this growth, new technologies have emerged within the channel to drive greater efficiencies. Both buyers and sellers will also access Hivestack's market-leading audience targeting and measurement solutions, delivering powerful results at scale.

ABOUT KINETIC

Kinetic is the leading global out of home specialist agency for WPP. We deliver creative and effective classic, digital and mobile outdoor advertising.

For more information, please visit https://kineticww.com

Media Contact:Geoffrey Galabert Chief Product Officer, [email protected]

ABOUT HIVESTACK

Hivestack is the global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack's Demand-Side Platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns.

On the sell-side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack's Supply-Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack's Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first class-citizen throughout Hivestack's platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.

Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, New York, Mexico City, Shanghai, Sydney and Guadalajara.

For more information, please visit https://www.hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack

Media Contact: Ginny Bourne, Senior Marketing Manager, EMEA, Hivestack, [email protected]