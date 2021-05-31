China's sci-tech development to focus more on self-reliance

31 maggio 2021 a

BEIJING, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for accelerated efforts in building China into a leader in science and technology and achieving sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening at higher levels.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a meeting conflating the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology.

"Sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening should always be considered a strategic support for national development," he said.

Xi extended congratulations to the meeting, and greetings to professionals serving at various sci-tech posts.

He praised the progress made in sci-tech innovation, basic research, original innovation, strategic sci-tech and high-end industries, as well as the significant role of science and technology in containing the COVID-19 epidemic.

"Practice has proved that there is a great potential for independent innovation in China, and the sci-tech professionals in our country can accomplish a lot. With the spirit of advancing with the times, the courage of making continuous improvement through reforms, and indomitable determination and perseverance, the sci-tech professionals in our country must grasp the global trends, take the initiative, confront problems head-on, and overcome difficulties. The scientific and technological development must target the global sci-tech frontiers, serve the main economic battlefields, strive to fulfill the significant needs of the country and benefit people's life and health. Shouldering the important tasks entrusted by the times, you should strive to achieve sci-tech self-reliance and self-improvement at a higher level," Xi said.

Xi urged China's sci-tech professionals to assume the responsibilities of the times and strive for sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening at higher levels.

"Let's unite together, take bold steps of innovation and work tirelessly to make more contributions to building China into a sci-tech power, and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation," he said.

