SoftGroup Partners With MK² Software in the Benelux Region to Provide Pharmaceutical Serialization, Aggregation and Traceability

SOFIA, Bulgaria, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftGroup, the best-in-class end-to-end traceability technology provider in the CEE region, today announced stepping into a partnership with MK² Software to provide pharmaceutical companies in the Benelux region with high-quality serialization and aggregation software and hardware solutions, covering all levels.

"For pharmaceutical companies complying with the rising number of requirements worldwide, SoftGroup not only provides them with a global compliance system that ensures compliance-related business processes between their partners but an agile solution that can be easily adapt to the continuous changes and evolution of traceability regulations by leveraging existing integrations done with previous markets," said Mr. Anatoli Gochkov, Sales Manager, SoftGroup. "Furthermore, our partnership with MK² Software will allow SoftGroup to understand better the needs and specifics of the Benelux market with local subject matter expertise and resources in the native Dutch language, creating the best possible experience for our customers while ensuring European quality support."

"Our partnership with SoftGroup will allow pharmaceutical companies to leverage MK² Software' expertise and the comprehensive, yet easy to manage, global compliance solution of SoftGroup, to successfully meet traceability regulations as well as the next step for providing supply chain visibility - implementation of aggregation," said Michel van Koningsbrugge, Owner of MK² Software - an independent specialist in business intelligence and application development that helps organizations to become smarter by connecting the used digital systems.

To learn more about SoftGroup®'s SaTT solutions and see how SoftGroup provides pharmaceutical companies with outstanding flexibility and the possibility for customization while eliminating the uncertainty of high costs and time-extensive implementations, please visit https://www.softgroup.eu/ or contact MK² Software representative's ([email protected]).

About SoftGroup

SoftGroup is a software company that provides end-to-end traceability technology to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. Our solutions cover all levels of the Track & Trace process, including aggregation processes in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

SoftGroup is a Certified Gateway Provider and Trusted partner of the European Medicine Verification Organization (EMVO) and Bulgarian Medicine Verification Organization (BgMVO) and a trusted partner of GS1 Healthcare.

SoftGroup is a recipient of several prestigious awards for quality and innovation in the CEE region, applying cutting-edge technologies to ensure its customers with the most agile solutions up to their serialization and aggregation needs.

About MK² Software

MK² Software is an independent specialist in business intelligence and application development with over fifteen years of experience. The company has extensive expertise in various sectors such as pharma, healthcare, retail, financial services, and HR.

MK2 Software also provides user friendly and cost effective FMD verification software for the National Medicines Verification System (NMVS) in the Netherlands.

Furthermore, MK2 Software has obtained the certificates with regard to Information Security (ISO 27001:2017) and Information Security in Healthcare (NEN 7510-1:2017) in 2020. With these certifications MK2 Software meets all requirements regarding information security in general and in healthcare.

To learn more about the pharma solutions offered by MK2 Software please visit https://www.mk2software.nl.