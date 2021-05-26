Moët Hennessy Joins For a Living Culture Agro-ecological Transition Movement

26 maggio 2021 a

PARIS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the International Day for Biological Diversity, Moët Hennessy, world leader of high-quality wine and spirits, is thrilled to announce it is joining the Pour une Agriculture du Vivant (PADV) movement. This partnership is born from a shared vision and desire to promote and develop sustainable agricultural and winemaking practices to protect soils and biodiversity.

With its many iconic Houses in various regions, Moët Hennessy recognizes its responsibility toward nature. Soils and their complex ecosystems are one of the most valuable natural resources for sustaining the excellence of its products. Committing to soil regeneration is one of the pillars of the Living Soils, Living Together program that was established in 2020 to set ambitious new sustainability goals.

As part of the partnership, Moët Hennessy's teams will be trained on regenerative viticulture, technical advice will be provided on winemaking practices, particularly regarding plant covers, and a measurement tool, the regeneration index, will be tested and adapted to the wine industry.

"Protecting ecosystems is a priority for Moët Hennessy, and we know that our winemaking and agricultural practices can make a difference. For many years, our teams have been implementing sustainable grape-growing practices in line with the most stringent environmental certifications for our various regions throughout the world. Promoting biodiversity and regenerating the soil of our vineyards are some of our key actions and we are going to amplify them. Our partnership with PADV will enable us to better measure our initiatives and go further," Sandrine Sommer, Chief Sustainability Officer, Moët Hennessy.

Founded in 2018, the Pour une Agriculture du Vivant movement is a French collective of stakeholders from the agricultural and agri-food sectors who want to accelerate the transition to regenerative agriculture to protect ecosystem biodiversity. With a view to stimulating a strong, long-term approach, Pour une Agriculture Du Vivant is developing an open-source tool to assess this transition – this regeneration index will measure and support soil regeneration and biodiversity.

"With the Living Soils, Living Together program, Moët Hennessy is focusing on the regeneration of living soils and ecosystems, and we are proud to be their preferred partner in deploying this approach in the field with all of our technical partners. In turn, Moët Hennessy's involvement in the Pour une Agriculture du Vivant collective will be instrumental in accelerating the agricultural transition through the training, exemplary nature and leadership capacity of its houses in the heart of wine regions," says Anne Trombini, PADV Director.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of LVMH, encompasses twenty-four prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted. Moët Hennessy has been involved for many years in an environmental and social program, as reflected in its Living Soils, Living Together program. LVMH Vin d'Exceptions also represents prestigious wine estates.

About Pour une Agriculture du Vivant (PADV)

Created in spring 2018, the Pour une Agriculture du Vivant movement aims to accelerate the agricultural and food transition to agro-ecology by structuring the sector and disseminating open-source tools.

The movement, supported by a non-profit association, brings together all the stakeholders in the transition, establishes the collective framework for the actions and responsibilities of each actor and, with them, builds the tools to secure the structuring of agro-ecological sectors.

As of May 2021, the Pour une Agriculture du Vivant movement has 65 member companies and more than 600 agricultural members.

For more information on the Pour une Agriculture du Vivant program, go to https://agricultureduvivant.org.

