ID Quantique unveils its 4th generation of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD): the Cerberis XG, the ultimate in quantum-safe security

24 maggio 2021 a

a

a

ID Quantique (IDQ), the world leader in quantum-safe security solutions, today launched the Cerberis XG. This is the first of a series, aiming at providing the highest level of trust to governments and enterprises for future proof data protection – once and for all.

GENEVA, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety of current encryption methods, and especially of the key exchange mechanisms based on asymmetric cryptography, is a major concern today particularly for governments and enterprises which must protect data for five to ten years or more. Possible back-doors in current systems combined with massive computing power already put high-value sensitive data at risk of being decrypted by malevolent actors. Moreover, the arrival of quantum computers is imminent and will render asymmetric key exchanges unsafe: encrypted data can be stored now and easily decrypted later.

As a leading security solution provider and since 2007, IDQ has commercialized Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems that generate and distribute provably secure keys, to safely encrypt data. Its products are used by governments, enterprises, industrial customers, and by academic research labs in more than 60 countries and on every continent.

Today, based on 14 years of commercial deployment and customer feedbacks, IDQ is launching its 4th generation of Cerberis series.

IDQ's Cerberis XG at a glance:

It also embeds enhanced trusted security components, such as tamper detection, a secure memory module as well as IDQ's latest QRNG technology (IDQ20MC1 QRNG chip) which provides proven randomness for all the related crypto storage. In contrast to conventional key distribution algorithms, QKD is the only known cryptographic technique which offers forward security, resilient to new attack algorithms and upcoming quantum computers. A significant advantage of QKD technology resides in the fact that its reliability is not impacted by technological advancements nor time.

"The Cerberis XG is the result of some intensive design optimization and improvement, based on years of experience in the QKD field, which offers reduced environmental footprint in data centers as well as an increased ROI for our customers, while preserving ultimate quantum-safe security to protect data today and tomorrow," said Grégoire Ribordy, CEO of ID Quantique.

For more information, please visit www.idquantique.com.

Contact information:

Catherine Simondi – VP Marketing & Communications, ID Quantique [email protected] or + 41 (0) 22 301 83 71

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIHJSl9dFRA Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516140/Cerberis_XG_QKD_system.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516139/IDQ_Logo.jpg