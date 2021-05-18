HONOR Announces Availability of Powerfully Compact HONOR MagicBook Series featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

18 maggio 2021 a

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May 18th HONOR has officially announced the global availability of the upgraded HONOR MagicBook 14 and HONOR MagicBook 15. Available with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, the new HONOR MagicBook Series offers an upgraded user experience and unparalleled performance, all packed into a lightweight and powerfully compact body. Boasting 10.5 hours[1][2] of battery life, an Eye Comfort HONOR FullView Display for enhanced eye protection and supported by the latest Wi-Fi 6 and a 2X2 MIMO dual antenna design for faster and smoother wireless transfer speeds, the HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 Series is now available in UK, Germany and France starting from 849.90 €.

"The all new HONOR MagicBook Series reflects our ambition to become a global iconic tech brand by offering innovative, high-quality products with proven reliability" said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "Featuring one of the world's best processors for thin-and-light laptops - the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, the new HONOR MagicBook Series offers enhanced performance and is the ideal device to help users supercharge their work, study, and entertainment."

Safeguard your Digital Wellbeing with Eye Comfort HONOR FullView Display for Enhanced Eye Protection

Featuring a 14-inch stunning Eye Comfort HONOR FullView Display, 100% sRGB colour gamut and a screen to body ratio of 84%, the new HONOR MagicBook 14 delivers an immersive viewing experience, bringing vivid colours and true-to-life imagery to help users capture every detail on their screen, whether it be for study, work or play.

Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of a screen, the new HONOR MagicBook Series comes equipped with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free Certification and all new DC Dimming technology. Designed to minimize harmful blue light, the combined features relieve eye fatigue and strain, safeguarding the digital wellbeing of users and ensuring enhanced eye protection and a comfortable viewing experience all day long.

Superior Portability in a Sleek and Lightweight Design

Boasting a sleek and lightweight design, the HONOR MagicBook 14 weighs just 1.38 kg[3] and is only 15.9 mm[4] thin, easily fitting in most bags and allowing users to enjoy ultimate portability and unparalleled performance on the go. The 1920 x 1080-pixel fully-laminated screen reduces the reflection of light off the LCD panel, creating an immersive and true-to-life display even under direct sunlight. Available in Space Gray, the lightweight aluminum body with a azure blue chamfer design ensures a sleek finish to make it compact, slim, and stylish, perfect for any occasion.

HONOR MagicBook Series Gets a Boost with Powerful New Processors Available with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 processor[5], the new HONOR MagicBook Series takes performance to a whole new level. Compared to the previous generation, overall performance is up by 21% percent, with a maximum frequency of 4.7 GHz.

Designed to support heavy duty and complex tasks, the all-new Intel® Iris® Xe graphics delivers richer gaming experiences and greater speed for designers and creators when processing multimedia files, including photos, videos, and different editing software, in addition to 16 GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM[6] and 512 GB of large storage.

The HONOR MagicBook Series comes packed with a Supersized Cooling Fan and dual heat pipes, enabling efficient heat dissipation to maintain a manageable temperature even during intense gaming, while Performance Mode (Fn+P) is available for heavy duty tasks, such as using advanced design software, boosting productivity to the maximum. With Microsoft Windows 10 pre-installed (including a 1-month free trial of Microsoft 365), users will be able to utilize many of the most popular productivity programs and games in the market with the HONOR MagicBook series.

Powered by a massive 56 Wh high density battery, the new HONOR MagicBook Series offers superior all-day battery life[7] boosted by 65 W fast charging to supercharge study, work, and entertainment. With 10.5 hours[8] of battery life for local 1080P video playback on a single full charge, users can rely on its durable, first-rate performance, enabling all day productivity. For those on the move, the new 65 W Fast Charger weighing at just 200 g can power the device up to 44% in just 30 minutes[9], while Reverse Charging is available when the HONOR MagicBook Series is shut down, helping users charge their smartphones and other devices while on the go.

Cross-device Multitasking and Multi-Screen Collaboration

The HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 are both equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and a 2X2 MIMO dual antenna design, enabling wireless transfer speeds of up to 2400 Mbps, approximately 2.7 times the speed of Wi-Fi 5[10].

Complete with multi-screen collaboration, it's easier than ever to work between your smartphone and laptop. Users can do cross-collaboration between their HONOR smartphone and HONOR MagicBook Series with a simple tap. Multi-screen Collaboration allows users to view their smartphone screen and files on the laptop; users can simply drag, drop, and edit their files, using the same keyboard and mouse[11]. The laptop also allows users to pick up exactly where they left off without having to jump between devices, making multi-tasking easier than ever. A handy fingerprint reading power button enables instant access when starting up the device for a more secure and effortless login experience.

Pricing and Availability

Starting from May 18th, the HONOR MagicBook 14 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 16GB+512GB and i5-1135G7 versions will be available to purchase in UK, Germany and France via UK, Germany and France at an affordable price of 1199.90 € and 849.90 € .

For those looking for a larger screen, the new HONOR MagicBook 15 comes with a stunning 15-inch Eye Comfort HONOR FullView Display, 100% sRGB colour gamut and a screen to body ratio of 87%, weighing just 1.56 kg and available with latest 11th Gen Intel® Core i5-1135G7 processor. Starting from May 18th the HONOR MagicBook 15 will be available in UK, Germany and France via UK, Germany and France at an affordable price of 949.90 € .

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or email [email protected]

[1] Battery life is based on tests carried out in labs with a brightness level of 150 nits. The actual battery life may vary depending on your laptop settings and how you use the laptop.

[2] The MagicBook 14 11th Gen i7 and i5 version can support 10.5 hours for local 1080P video playback. The MagicBook 15 11th Gen i5 version can support 7.6 hours for local 1080P video playback.

[3] Weight of the lightest version of the HONOR MagicBook 14. Weight of other versions may vary depending on actual product differences.

[4] Thickness does not include laptop feet. Actual measurement of thickness may vary depending on actual product differences.

[5] Availability varies from different countries.

[6] 8 GB RAM is also available for the HONOR MagicBook 14 11th Gen i5 version.

[7] Battery life is based on tests carried out in labs with a brightness level of 150 nits. The actual battery life may vary depending on your laptop settings and how you use the laptop.

[8] Battery life is based on tests carried out in labs with a brightness level of 150 nits. The actual battery life may vary depending on your laptop settings and how you use the laptop.

[9] The device is being charged in shutdown state with the standard charger, and the actual result may vary depending on your charger and how you use the laptop

[10] Data result comes from HONOR internal labs. Actual performance may vary depending on environmental interference and other factors.

[11] This feature is only supported on HONOR MagicBook 14 Series with PC Manager version 10.0.2.99 or above that have installed related drivers provided by PC Manager. This feature is only compatible with selected NFC-enabled smartphones meeting following conditions: HONOR phones running Magic UI 3.0 or above.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511390/Upgraded_HONOR_MagicBook_14_15_laptops.jpg