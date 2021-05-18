BAT recognised as a Climate Leader by the Financial Times

18 maggio 2021 a

- - BAT continues to win recognition for its ESG efforts, being included in the inaugural FT European Climate Leaders ranking.

- The company has set ambitious targets to be carbon neutral in its operations by 2030, and across its wider value chain by 2050.

- BAT is building A Better Tomorrow™ for all stakeholders which includes reducing the health impact of its business.

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BAT has been named as a 2021 Climate Leader by the Financial Times in an inaugural European ranking.

FT Europe Climate Leaders 2021 recognises the top 300 of more than 4,000 companies across Europe that achieved the highest reduction in core greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenues for the period between 2014 and 2019.

BAT has set ambitious climate targets including being carbon neutral in its own operations by 2030. In 2020 alone, BAT achieved a 30.9% reduction in emissions from its operations, contributing to a 37.4% reduction against a 2017 baseline. In March this year, BAT announced a further ambition to be carbon neutral across its value chain by 2050, representing around 90% of its total carbon footprint.

Minimising impacts on the environment, increasing climate change resilience and protecting the natural resources on which society depends are key parts of BAT's ESG strategy. Some examples include:

Kingsley Wheaton, Chief Marketing Officer at BAT, said: "We are very pleased to be named by the Financial Times as one of the companies leading the charge against climate impact. BAT is deeply committed to being a responsible business and reducing our impact on the environment.

"Last year, we said we'd achieve carbon neutrality for our own emissions by 2030 and we're making good progress towards this target. In addition, considering the urgent global challenge of climate change, earlier this year we committed to carbon neutrality across our value chain by 2050. This recognition by the Financial Times is a positive signal that we're heading in the right direction."

BAT is committed to its purpose of building A Better Tomorrow™ by reducing the health impact of its business through providing a range of enjoyable and less risky products. BAT's sustainability efforts and commitment to high standards have received notable independent recognition. These include our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 19 consecutive years (the only tobacco company to be listed in the prestigious World Index in 2020), a MSCI rating of BBB and CDP A List status.

