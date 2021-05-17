INFODAS Releases COMP-LAND Tactical Cross Domain Solution For High-assurance Connectivity in Extreme Environments

17 maggio 2021 a

COLOGNE, Germany, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to support Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and enabling the battle space at the tactical edge, INFODAS developed the COMP-LAND series based on its NATO, EU and German SECRET approved SDoT cross domain solution portfolio. Heat, dust, mud, altitude, or shock no longer limit connectivity of tanks, armored personnel carriers or air defense systems to networks and classification levels that would otherwise be kept separate.

Fast and controlled data exchange from Unclassified to SECRET between sensors, effectors, command and control centers (C2), cloud computing environments or military coalitions from any platform is a future military force multiplier. It allows to improve response times, save bandwidth or scarce space in vehicles by connecting even legacy military platforms to distributed computing and storage capabilities or directly with users on the same mission at different classification levels. The bi-directional SDoT Security Gateway Express and unidirectional SDoT Diode are available as ruggedized tactical cross domain solution COMPACT-LAND (COMP-LAND) in two sizes optimized to withstand extreme environments in vehicles or weapon systems.

SDoT COMP-LAND supports TCP, UDP, HTTP/S, SMTP/S protocols and filters multiple data types such as JREAP, JSON, XML, ASCA, ASTERIX, NMEA, Jchat/XMPP, DIS, HLA or ADatP3. All elements of the Secure Domain Transition (SDoT) Product Family meet high-assurance information security requirements for hardware and software security at the SECRET and below interoperability level (SABI). They are developed and manufactured in Germany with full supply chain transparency. SDoT products are listed in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC) and are export controlled but ITAR free.

"Data is the core of JADC2 or NATO's Federated Mission Networking (FMN) and SDoT COMP-LAND enables our defense, intelligence and military hardware manufacturers to focus on connecting the dots at the edge instead of following outdated network separation principles," said Dr. Alexander Schellong, VP Global Business. "The technology might also be of interest to critical infrastructure providers that face IT / OT connectivity Cybersecurity challenges in austere locations."

INFODAS is an independent, family owned business founded in 1974 in Germany. The company develops innovative cross domain solutions based on security-by-design principles and provides Cybersecurity and IT consulting to government, defense and commercial clients. INFODAS SDoT product family cross domain solutions (SDoT Security Gateway, SDoT Data Diode, SDoT Labelling Service, PATCH.works) are approved up to German, EU, NATO SECRET and are listed in the NATO information assurance catalogue. For the past 10 years SDoT products have been used in the toughest and mission critical environments around the world. They are designed and manufactured in Germany following the security-by-design principle and supply chain transparency.

