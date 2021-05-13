Huawei Mobile Services Partners with Swrve to Bring Leading Customer Engagement to Huawei Users

13 maggio 2021 a

The Swrve SDK integrated with Huawei Push Service is now available for Swrve customers and worldwide developers.

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, the leading global technology company, has partnered with Swrve, a leading marketing and customer experience platform, enabling global enterprises to engage with Huawei mobile users through Huawei Push Service which is integrated within the Swrve SDK.

"We are excited to extend our real-time marketing and customer experience platform for mobile, web, and TV to Huawei platforms and devices. Swrve customers will now have the ability to deploy powerful push and in-app messaging experiences to reach Huawei consumers with experiences that are dynamically personal and built around the individual to measurably deepen relationships," said Lisa Cleary, CEO at Swrve.

Swrve, a 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Mobile Marketing Platform, provides a world leading set of mobile-first capabilities such as push notifications, in-app experiences, and embedded experiences for enterprise companies to interact and engage with their users.

Partnership creates unique, intuitive, and premium experiences for customers globally

The partnership between Swrve and Huawei opens the door for brands and manufacturers to build a mobile-first direct-to-consumer relationship with just one engagement tool without compromising multi-platform push channels.

"At Swrve, we understand the importance of delivering a truly great customer experience without compromise across all devices and platforms,'' Lisa explains. "The partnership between Swrve and Huawei opens the door for global brands to further connect directly to consumers with powerful experiences at global scale."

Huawei is committed to forging strong partnerships with leading platforms, providing brands with the tools and expertise to create unique, intuitive, and premium experiences for their customers while growing their business. With Swrve joining the HMS ecosystem, their easy-to-use SDK is now available for brands to enable push services and deliver relevant and customised services to their customers quickly.

For more information, please visit Huawei Ecosystem Partner Site and Swrve SDK integration guide.

About AppGallery –Top 3 Global App Marketplace

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Our unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

Our vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience.

About Swrve

Swrve is the leading marketing and customer experience platform for mobile, web, and TV, helping leading enterprises connect with their mobile-first customers to create lasting and valuable relationships. World leading brands such as Playrix, Sony Pictures, and Telefónica use Swrve to identify, predict, and anticipate the needs of customers with real-time behavioral data across mobile, web, and TV apps. Learn more at swrve.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.