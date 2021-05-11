OTC Markets Group Reaches New Milestone as OTCQX Market Hits 500 Companies

11 maggio 2021 a

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that the OTCQX Market reached the 500-company milestone with the addition of its first Danish company, Copenhagen-based esports leader Astralis A/S (OMX: ASTGRP; OTCQX: ASGRF), to the OTCQX Market.

With ten founding members at inception, the breadth of the OTCQX Market now represents a diverse range of today's industry leaders spanning all sizes, industries, and sectors. From investor-focused, established U.S. community banks and dividend paying companies, to innovative and emerging asset classes, companies trading on the OTCQX are distinguished by the excellence of their operations and share a commitment to providing their investors with a premium trading experience.

"We would like to thank our community of OTCQX issuers who have joined us on this journey and whose commitment to demonstrating the highest levels of transparency continues to resonate and maximize investor visibility," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are humbled to be the home to this impressive group of 500 OTCQX companies and look forward to continuing to serve their market needs as we proudly welcome new issuers in the years to come."

A Snapshot of the OTCQX 500 Companies

Small, mid-size, and large companies, including those who upgrade from our other markets, continue to leverage OTCQX to command their place in the capital markets, benefitting from reduced cost and complexity, without compromising their shareholders' experience or value. As a global gateway for international companies, the OTCQX Market streamlines requirements that remove trading restrictions and duplicative exchange listing requirements, helping them to achieve greater visibility and a fair valuation in the U.S. public market.

Visit www.otcmarkets.com to view the full list of OTCQX companies.

