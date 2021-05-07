Schrack Seconet and CCS - strong individually, but #STRONGER together

07 maggio 2021 a

a

a

Care Communication Solutions GmbH (CCS) is now part of the Schrack Seconet family. By combining our forces and concentrating our knowledge, we are expanding our market position in the health care sector.

VIENNA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who receives care in an Austrian healthcare facility probably uses a Schrack Seconet product. The company is already a market leader in Austria for communication systems in the healthcare sector and is also present with products and solutions in over 70 countries. By acquiring 100% of the company shares, the Schrack Seconet family has now been expanded to include CCS Care Communication Solutions GmbH. CCS is a successful company based in Vienna that's active all across the world. Around 12,500 health facilities are currently using its applications specifically developed for the health market.

The joint goal: to become the No. 1 in the health care sector internationally with our cumulative strength.

Embarking on a new era together

The joint path is forged under the motto #STRONGER. "We're deliberately speaking of integration here," explains Wolfgang Kern, CEO of Schrack Seconet, adding, "the respective expertise should flow together and become a new, strong whole."

"We're two organisations on an equal footing that benefit from each other. So the goal of becoming number one internationally together can be clearly visualised," Daniel Farrenkopf, Managing Director of CCS, is convinced of the opportunities that integrating into the Schrack Seconet family brings. "We're looking forward to the new challenges," they both agree.

So that our customers and the public can better catch on to this new, powerful "we," CCS will in future appear on the market under the name Schrack Seconet Care Communication.

Research, Development and Sales

Both companies look back on more than 100 years of tradition in the health care sector. Our founding fathers Eduard H. Schrack and Alois Zettler laid the groundwork for today's success. The merger of the two European pioneers to create technological solutions in the health care sector offers special potential for mutual exchange in research and development as well as in sales. This means that an even larger, more diverse product portfolio is available, offering the optimum solution for every application on the market.

New Look

The new era has been ushered in with a comprehensive re-design. The dynamic, contemporary appearance of Schrack Seconet puts the focus on the digital direction and at the same time emphasises the human component that is so important for the company.

Schrack Seconet at a glance

As a company of the Securitas Group Switzerland, Schrack Seconet develops and markets systems and solutions for fire alarm and security technology as well as for communication systems in healthcare facilities. In 2020, the Schrack Seconet Group generated a consolidated annual turnover of over 130 million euros with more than 700 employees.

Security, reliability and trustworthiness are just as much living values at Schrack Seconet as innovation, competence and enthusiasm. In this way, everyone in the company sees themselves as responsible for fulfilling their own motto every day: "We protect lives. We secure values."

Further inquiries:Schrack Seconet AG A-1120 Vienna, Eibesbrunnergasse 18 Rosa Maria Seilerbeck Head of Corporate Marketing & Communication +43 50 857-1201 Email: [email protected]