Dreame to Live Stream the Launch of Smart Home Cleaning Appliances on May 8

07 maggio 2021 a

a

a

BEIJING, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology is going to launch a series of smart home cleaning appliances worldwide on May 8, live streaming via Facebook, YouTube and AliExpress. Under the theme of "Our Home, Our Life, Our Dreame", the global event will unveil Dreame's new flagship products, including Dreame Bot L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, Dreame Cordless Stick Vacuum T30, V11 SE, V12 and Dreame Bot Z10 Pro Auto-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, Dreame Bot W10 Auto-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop.

"This event echoes with Dreame's vision, empowering smart home cleaning technology to improve people's life and making home a better place to enjoy with loved ones. I believe people will find their ideal product that satisfies their unique needs in this event," said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology.

Dreame Bot L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop

Armed with intelligent LiDAR navigation, Dreame Bot L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop immediately generates an editable map and an efficient cleaning route during the first cleaning. It can automatically identify objects such as furniture, cable, slippers and avoid them intelligently in advance, reducing the risk of getting stuck or collided. Dreame Bot L10 Pro also features 4,000Pa strong suction power, 2.5h ultra-long run time, APP and voice control, as well as smart water control for mopping.

Dreame Cordless Stick Vacuum T30, V11 SE and V12

Generally regarded as a top-notch cordless stick vacuum, Dreame T30 highlights a powerful suction of 190AW and 90min ultra-long runtime to provide an unparalleled deep cleaning experience. Its intelligent HD screen allows users to get a grip on cleaning with ease, covering key information such as cleaning mode, battery power, dust level in real time.

Dreame's premium cordless stick vacuum V12 and V11 SE generate an industry-leading powerful suction of 185AW and 150AW respectively, which can thoroughly remove stubborn dirt on carpets and hard floors.

Dreame Bot Z10 Pro and Dreame Bot W10 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Coupled with an auto-empty base, Dreame Bot Z10 Pro enables automatic dirt disposal. Its 4L large dust bag can hold up to 65 days of dirt and debris, which requires minimal maintenance. Dreame Bot W10 can vacuum, sweep, mop, wash and dry the mop for a complete hassle-free cleaning performance.

The launch event will be on live in English, French, Spanish and German via Facebook, YouTube and AliExpress. Limited free gifts and discounts will be available during the live streaming. Subscribe to the live launch event and get exclusive offer for Dreame Bot L10 Pro:

https://www.dreame-technology.com/products/l10-prelaunch

Please refer to the following timeline to join the event.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer product company, focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to improve global users' life quality through technology.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505316/1.jpg